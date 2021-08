Aaron Bossi joined the High-A affiliate Hudson Valley Renegades as a defensive coach for the 2021 season, following four years as a coach at the Yankees Player Development Complex in Tampa. Bossi played one year for the Yankees in the Gulf Coast League in 2016 and has been a coach since 2017, primarily working with the catchers in the farm system. He was assigned to Hudson Valley to work with two of the Yankees top catching prospects, Anthony Seigler and Josh Breaux. I caught up with him to discuss his coaching career, how the development of Seigler and Breaux has gone, as well as his thoughts on Yankees 2019 first round pick Anthony Volpe.