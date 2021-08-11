Cancel
Yoga

THE PRISON YOGA PROJECT

By Community Marketing
 7 days ago

The U.S. prison system is seriously lacking in actual reforms. Most people incarcerated have a history of complex, interpersonal trauma. James Fox and the Prison Yoga Project bring transformation and meditation to people in U.S and International prisons.

James Fox
#Prison#The Prison Yoga Project
