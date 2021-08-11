Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fargo, ND

First News Extra: News of the Day for 8/11/21

By Bill Morehouse
INFORUM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWDAY's First News anchors Cailley Chella and Se Kwon get you caught up on everything you need to know for Wednesday, August 11th. Headline story: FARGO — The North Dakota State athletic department's annual Fan Day is set to return in August to kick off the fall sports season. Bison Fan Day, presented by WDAY, will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, on the south side of Sanford Health Athletic Complex. Click here to read more.

www.inforum.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First News Extra News#Wday#Se Kwon#Bison Fan Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Biden says his administration will take on GOP governors blocking masks in schools

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he was directing the Education Department to use its legal authority against Republican governors who are trying to block local school officials from requiring students to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Speaking at the White House, Biden said some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures into "political disputes for their own political gain" and warned that they are "setting a dangerous tone."
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 30 unaccounted for in North Carolina after flooding from Fred

RALEIGH, N.C. — More than 30 people were unaccounted for Wednesday in North Carolina after Tropical Depression Fred unleashed heavy rains and dangerous conditions. Allison Richmond with Haywood County Emergency Management confirmed that 35 people were missing in the western part of the state. She did not provide additional details.

Comments / 0

Community Policy