Beanie Feldstein to Star in First Broadway Revival of ‘Funny Girl’

By Seth Abramovitch
 7 days ago
Life’s candy and the sun’s about to be a ball of butter for Beanie Feldstein , who will step into the role that made Barbra Streisand a star in a revival of the 1964 Broadway musical, Funny Girl .

The revival — the first on Broadway since the original run despite some close calls over the years — will be directed by Michael Mayer, who won a Tony Award for Spring Awakening and was nominated for the Broadway revival of Hedwig and the Angry Inch .

The show is scheduled to premiere in spring 2022, COVID-19 restrictions allowing. A new play, Pass Over , successfully began previews on Aug. 4. Next, Waitress and Hadestown are scheduled to return to the Great White Way with Sept. 2 openings.

The production will feature a revised book by Harvey Fierstein along with the original score by Jule Stein and lyricist Bob Merrill. Several of its iconic songs — most notably “People” and “Don’t Rain on My Parade” — are Streisand standards.

Funny Girl , which was turned into a film in 1968, earning Streisand an Oscar for best actress in a leading role, tells the story of Fanny Brice, the real-life, Brooklyn-born comedienne and singer who rose to stardom in the Ziegfeld Follies in the 1910s and ’20s. Streisand was 22 when she stepped into the role; Feldstein will be 28.

The musical follows her doomed romance with gambler Nicky Arnstein, a role originated on Broadway by Sydney Chaplin (Charlie Chaplin’s son) and then played in the film by Omar Sharif. No actor has yet been announced to play Nicky in the revival.

The announcement comes at an already busy time for Feldstein, who appears next as Monica Lewinsky (opposite Sarah Paulson’s Linda Tripp) in FX’s Impeachment: American Crime Story . The 10-episode limited series debuts Sept. 7.

Following that, Feldstein will appear in A24’s movie adaptation of The Humans , the Tony-winning play by Stephen Karam. She is also currently filming Richard Linklater’s adaptation of the 1981 Stephen Sondheim musical Merrily We Roll Along — which, like Linklater’s Boyhood , is a real-time shoot that will ultimately span 20 years.

Feldstein is represented by WME, Linden Entertainment and attorney Daniel Passman.

