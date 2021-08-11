Cancel
Nintendo Indie World: Loop Hero, Tetris Effect, and more coming to Switch

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo’s new Indie World showcase brought several new announcements for Switch owners. The show featured many confirmed ports, timed exclusives, and a few unexpected reveals. The biggest news is that both Loop Hero and Tetris Effect: Connected are coming to Switch. Anticipated indies like Axiom Verge 2 and Garden Story also got a surprise release after the show. Here’s what we saw during the stream.

