Nintendo Indie World: Loop Hero, Tetris Effect, and more coming to Switch

During today’s Indie World Showcase, Devolver Digital announced that the Four Quarters-developed adventure game Loop Hero will launch on Nintendo Switch later this year. A new trailer was shown off showing gameplay and dialogue between the main character and a lich. The Lich drops an important piece of info as he and the hero talk; Loop Hero is coming to Switch. The game was previously released on PC via Steam, Epic, Humble Bundle, and GOG. So, this marks the console debut. However, an exact release date wasn’t provided outside of later this year.