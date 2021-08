(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By Delilah Alvarado

(AUSTIN, Texas) The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in North Austin causing traffic delays.

Officers responded to a call around 6:52 a.m. to the 8100 block of North Mopac, according to Fox 7 Austin.

A large police presence is causing residents to find alternative routes as the investigation continues.

APD is expected to provide a briefing Wednesday afternoon.