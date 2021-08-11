Saint Martin’s University Announces Patty Lemon as New Dean of Admissions and Enrollment

Saint Martin’s University has announced that Patty Lemon will be their new dean of admissions and enrollment. She succeeds Pam Holsinger-Fuchs, Ph.D., who served as dean of enrollment for six years and who retired earlier this summer. As dean of admissions and enrollment, Lemon will continue leading undergraduate admissions as well as serve on the university’s senior leadership team. Shared Lemon, “I am so grateful to be a part of this amazing community, which is committed to implementing diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives to better serve Saint Martin’s students.”