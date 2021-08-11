Cancel
Jeopardy! names Mike Richards the new host, but Mayim Bialik will helm primetime specials

Sony Pictures Television announced today that Jeopardy! executive producer Richards will succeed the late Alex Trebek as host of the syndicated daily game show. But Sony also announced that Bialik will host Jeopardy!'s primetime specials, including the Jeopardy! National College Championship, which will air in primetime next year. Bialik is also set to host a Jeopardy! spinoff. "IT’S TRUE!!!" tweeted Bialik. "Been waiting a long time to tell you all. Really really honored and astounded and excited for this - it’s beyond anything I ever imagined could happen." Richards will continue serving as executive producer of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune. “We are thrilled to begin the next chapter of America’s Favorite Quiz Show with Mike hosting our daily show and Mayim hosting new versions of Jeopardy!,” said Ravi Ahuja, Chairman of Global Television Studios and Corporate Development for Sony Pictures, in a statement. “We took this decision incredibly seriously. A tremendous amount of work and deliberation has gone into it, perhaps more than has ever gone into the selection of hosts for a show – deservedly so because it’s Jeopardy! and we are following the incomparable Alex Trebek. A senior group of Sony Pictures Television executives pored over footage from every episode, reviewed research from multiple panels and focus groups, and got valuable input from our key partners and Jeopardy! viewers. We knew early on that we wanted to divide the hosting responsibilities and it became very clear that Mike and Mayim were the undeniable choices. They were both at the top of our research and analysis. Mike is a unique talent, at ease behind the podium and a double threat as producer and host. Mayim has a wonderful energy, an innate sense of the game, and an authentic curiosity that naturally represents the Jeopardy! brand. We are excited to get to work with them both and are confident that they will carry on the legacy of this iconic show.”

