Small Business Focus: Los Chamacos, One of Arlington’s Newest Culinary Destinations
Opening a new restaurant isn’t easy, but opening a restaurant in the middle of a pandemic takes real grit and perseverance. With our Small Business Focus this week, we wanted to highlight one of Arlington’s newest culinary destinations, Los Chamacos, located at the intersection of Columbia Pike and Walter Reed Drive. Los Chamacos offers authentic Mexican dishes and an immersive dining experience where customers can experience Mexican culture. From the first step in, the music and the decoration offer a comfortable and welcoming environment.www.arlnow.com
Comments / 0