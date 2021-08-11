Cancel
Pulaski, NY

Whitewater Paddlers Enjoy Release Weekend On Salmon River

By Mike Johnson
Oswego County Today
 7 days ago
PULASKI, NY – Every summer whitewater paddling enthusiasts mark their calendars in anticipation of adventure on Oswego County’s Salmon River. Four to five scheduled water releases each year raise the level of the river to create class 2 and 3 rapids as the waterway passes through downtown Pulaski. Paddlers gather at the County Route 2a boat launch around mid-morning, inflating rafts, making plans to shuttle vehicles to and from various river access points, and donning PFD’s (Personal Flotation Device) and sunscreen as they prepare to slip their craft into the rising river.

