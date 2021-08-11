Going through Global Entry is now easier than ever
The next time you arrive at a U.S. airport from abroad and approach a Global Entry kiosk, you might find the experience to be much smoother than before. Gone are the days of desperately searching around the bottom of your bag or digging through your pockets for your passport. Now, Global Entry is making its kiosks even more efficient by eliminating passport and fingerprint scans, and relying instead on facial biometric authentication — similar to the technology used by Clear.thepointsguy.com
