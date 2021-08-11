Dear Cardano Crypto Fans, Mark Your Calendars for August 13
Crypto is finally picking back up among investors once again. For the first time since mid-spring, the prices of crypto are pushing up massively. Not only this, but developers are starting to push out new products on a widespread level. Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD), one of the largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, is one such company. With the rollout of its new smart contract support, the value of the Cardano crypto is heading up.investorplace.com
