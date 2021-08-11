Dear Cardano Crypto Fans, Mark Your Calendars for August 13

“Dad, I bought some crypto today.” That was my 19-year-old son on June 22. At the time he bought Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) and he was asking if he should also buy Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD). By this time yesterday he had doubled his money. Before this, he had never invested in any equities. He is blue collar through and through and spends his time building race trucks. Yet there he is expanding his horizons and at the forefront of fintech.