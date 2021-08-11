Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Dear Cardano Crypto Fans, Mark Your Calendars for August 13

By Brenden Rearick
InvestorPlace
 8 days ago

Crypto is finally picking back up among investors once again. For the first time since mid-spring, the prices of crypto are pushing up massively. Not only this, but developers are starting to push out new products on a widespread level. Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD), one of the largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, is one such company. With the rollout of its new smart contract support, the value of the Cardano crypto is heading up.

investorplace.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Smart Contracts#Ccc#Ada Usd#Cardano Crypto#Eth Usd#Cardano Summit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Related
MarketsInvestorPlace

Cardano Can Make You Rich If You Take Advantage of It

“Dad, I bought some crypto today.” That was my 19-year-old son on June 22. At the time he bought Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) and he was asking if he should also buy Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD). By this time yesterday he had doubled his money. Before this, he had never invested in any equities. He is blue collar through and through and spends his time building race trucks. Yet there he is expanding his horizons and at the forefront of fintech.
Commodities & Futureu.today

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for August 18

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MarketsInvestorPlace

ETH Crypto News: Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Wants to Transform the No. 2 Crypto

Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) is one of the most robust blockchain networks in the world. The network has remained on the cutting edge, and it seeks to adapt where it previously might have fallen off. To accommodate increasingly large volumes of transactions, the network created sharding to break down pieces of data. To make mining of ETH a greener process, Ethereum is transitioning from proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake algorithm. With today’s ETH crypto news, the network’s founder shows his desire to transform governance on Ethereum.
MarketsInvestorPlace

Ethereum Price Predictions: Why One Analyst Thinks ETH Can Outperform Bitcoin Now

Crypto investors have certainly had a nice run in recent weeks. Those invested in Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) have seen this cryptocurrency climb back above the $3,000 level. Currently, Ethereum is holding this key resistance level. However, investors considering ETH as a long-term holding are increasingly looking for expert Ethereum price predictions to guide such a decision.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Ethereum's rise to No.1 crypto 'seems unstoppable' says deVere Group CEO

The CEO and founder of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organizations, the deVere Group, has stated that Ethereum’s price appreciation should continue to beat Bitcoin’s in 2021. The deVere Group chief executive Nigel Green also believes that Ethereum’s value will exceed that of Bitcoin's within a few...
MarketsInvestorPlace

Coinbase Traders Have Far More Love for Ethereum Than Bitcoin

I noticed several statistics about Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) and its rising popularity vs. Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) in the latest Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) shareholder letter. Coinbase is the largest crypto exchange in the world and reflects a good deal of the major sentiment in the trading of cryptos. You can see what I wrote...
Stocksdecrypt.co

Mike Novogratz's Galaxy Digital Rolling Out DeFi Index Fund

Galaxy Digital is an investment management firm. It offers traditional investors a way to get exposure to crypto. Mike Novogratz has long been a Bitcoin bull. His company's latest product pushes him further into the Ethereum space. Galaxy Digital, the crypto-centric investment management firm founded by Novogratz in 2017, announced...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Are institutions washing their hands of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano right now

Bitcoin has undoubtedly been able to present itself as a viable investment to have among institutional investors. In fact, several recent surveys have reported how the traditional financial landscape is attuning itself to Bitcoin and other crypto-assets. Right from JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs to MicroStrategy and CoinShares, BTC has carved a spot for itself within investment portfolios.
Stockscryptocoingossip.com

Institutional Money Flowing Into Cardano As Sentiment in Crypto Market Recovers: CoinShares

Crypto asset management firm CoinShares says that institutional investors are taking an interest in Cardano (ADA) as the broader crypto markets show signs of recovery. In a new weekly report, CoinShares says that the Ethereum competitor registered inflows worth $1.3 million in the past week. Year-to-date, Cardano has witnessed institutional investments amounting to $28 million.
MarketsCoinDesk

SuperRare Drops RARE Token to Decentralize NFT Marketplace

The announcement follows a wave of activity in the NFT space. August has been the largest month ever in terms of NFT volume, with competing marketplace OpenSea doing over $1 billion in volume for the month to date. If the market continues to stay hot, there could be another governance token launch from the largest NFT marketplace.
Stockscryptoglobe.com

Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Dismisses Criticism of $ADA’s Market Cap

Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson has dismissed criticism of the cryptocurrency’s market capitalization after it briefly surpassed Binance Coin (BNB) to become the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Cardano’s price exploded over 1,400% last year and is now trading above $2.17 according to available data, partly because it’s soon launching...
Marketsu.today

Mike Novogratz Clarifies His Stance on Cardano

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has set the record straight about his stance on Cardano after yet another tiff with Charles Hoskinson, the creator of the biggest proof-of-stake blockchain to date. Novogratz says that he doesn’t wish ill on the Cardano community but adds that there are better alternatives. Namely,...
Stocksinvezz.com

Cardano’s ADA breaks the $2 price barrier, should you invest?

ADA achieved a jump of 1,400% over the past year and exceeded returns from both Bitcoin and Ethereum. ADA climbed even despite the skepticism about its utility from some commentators. With its upcoming Alonzo upgrade, ADA has the potential to climb even higher. Cardano ADA/USD is this proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain...
Worldzycrypto.com

The State Of Crypto In Singapore: 67% Hold Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Cardano, BNB

Approximately 70% of Singaporeans hold cryptocurrency, a recent survey by the leading crypto exchange Gemini reveals. The study, which was conducted among 4,348 financial investors, unveiled that Ethereum is the most popular cryptocurrency in Singapore. Of the respondents who participated in the study, 78% hold Ethereum. Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency...
Stockscryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Investor Praises Cardano Community ($ADA) for Their Passion

Billionaire investor Mike Novogratz has praised the Cardano (ADA) community for their passion, shortly after claiming he did not understand why the cryptocurrency’s market capitalization was so high. Cardano’s price exploded over 1,400% last year and is now trading above $2 according to CryptoCompare data, partly because it’s soon launching...
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Bull Bitcoin Acquires Veriphi To Provide White-Glove BTC Self-Custody Service

Canada’s leading bitcoin exchange, Bull Bitcoin (Satoshi Portal Inc.), has announced the acquisition of white-glove service provider for bitcoin self-custody, Veriphi, via a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. This acquisition was entirely self-funded by the company's decision to hold BTC on its balance sheet since 2015, being purchased after...
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Galaxy Digital Files for Bitcoin Futures ETF

The move follows Galaxy Digital’s initial filing for a Bitcoin ETF, though that effort was not approved. Notably, the Mike Novogratz-led company, which boasts $1.42 billion in assets under management as of 30 June 2021, would not invest in Bitcoin directly, but rather Bitcoin futures and other investment vehicles. Bitcoin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy