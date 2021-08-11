Seed of Life — Is it worth it?

Since my wife grew up in the South, she looked forward to a spring that was getting underway by early or mid-March. Since I grew up in the North, I got used to spring beginning a little later than that. And in some places in the North, if you miss the Fourth of July weekend, you might miss summer. But let's stick with spring. Some people look for the first robin to mark the end of winter. For my wife, it was the daffodils. Those bright yellow flowers were the harbingers of spring for her — as well as a way to mark her early spring birthday. Living in the North, I had to do some really creative florist work to try to get her some birthday daffodils. But one year, she got to pick the first daffodils at her Grandma and Grandad's old farmstead back where she grew up. Grandma's been gone for quite a while now, but the flowers that Grandma planted a long time ago? They're still blooming!