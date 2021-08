In Genshin Impact, the first acts of the Ayaka and Yoimiya story quests aren’t optional. Both Gru Nivis’ The Whispers of the Crane and the White Rabbit and Carassius Auratus’ Dreamlike Timelessness need to be completed to take part in Chapter II Act II: Stillness, the Sublimation of Shadow. But while both stories share a character-based focus and requirement, there’s something else they have in common. Each one involves the player getting a better sense of the duty each woman holds herself accountable to and the role she plays in Inazuma.