Des Moines County, IA

Flood Warning issued for Des Moines, Lee by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 12:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Des Moines; Lee The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a * Flood Warning for Urban area and small stream in South Central Des Moines County in southeastern Iowa Northeastern Lee County in southeastern Iowa Southwestern Henderson County in west central Illinois * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 946 AM CDT, Emergency management reported flooding in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing and expected to continue this morning. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. This flooding will gradually subside through the day. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Burlington, Fort Madison, West Burlington, Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, Wever, Welter Recreation Area, Augusta, Spring Grove, Fort Madison Municipal Arpt, Sawyer, Des Moines County Fairgrounds, Burlington Regional Airport and Beaverdale.

alerts.weather.gov

