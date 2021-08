On the world's biggest stage, one of the world's most-decorated athletes changed the Olympic conversation, one that many feel is long overdue. One of the big parts of the Tokyo Games has been a conversation not about the competitions -- but the athletes. American gymnast Simone Biles faced pressure heading into the games. She was expected to perform at an elite level, something she says impacted her mindset in Tokyo. At one point, she said she worried she would only be remembered for her medals.