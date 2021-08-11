Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'I Know What You Did Last Summer' series to premiere Oct. 15 on Amazon

By Fred Topel
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u60Om_0bOcYIuu00
Someone knows Madison Iseman's secret. Photo courtesy of Amazon Studios

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Amazon announced the premiere date and cast for its I Know What You Did Last Summer series, along with the first images. I Know What You Did Last Summer premieres Oct. 15.

Previously, Amazon narrowed down the premiere to the month of October in a Comic-Con announcement. The first four episodes will premiere Oct. 15, with four more episodes premiering weekly until Nov. 12.

Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, and Brooke Bloom star as teenagers who kill a pedestrian in a hit and run accident. One year later, a mysterious killer stalks them with the note, "I know what you did last summer."

Photos show Iseman encountering the message on a bathroom mirror in one picture, and gasping at something she sees in another. Another photo shows the scene of the automobile accident a fourth shows Tju and Iseman dancing together.

James Wan's Atomic Monster production company produces I Know What You Did Last Summer in partnership with Original Film, Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios.

The series is based on Lois Duncan's 1973 novel. The novel was adapted into a 1997 film starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe and Freddie Prinze, Jr. The film spawned two sequels, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
165K+
Followers
38K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lois Duncan
Person
Madison Iseman
Person
James Wan
Person
Jennifer Love Hewitt
Person
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Person
Brianne Tju
Person
Ryan Phillippe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#Original Film#Sony Pictures Television#Amazon Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
TV Seriespopculturetimes.com

What We Know About ‘Big Sky Season 2’

The American Crime Drama Thriller Series has a gripping audience, and the series has a magnetic hold upon its fans and viewers. An Adaptation of C.J Box’s series of books on “The Highway,” the series is created by David. E. Kelley. After progressing viewership and achieving many critical acclaims, the series has become one of the most desired series in the Crime Genre list.
TV Seriesfictiontalk.com

What We Know So Far About Amazon’s Lord of the Rings TV Series

After the infamous ending of Game of Thrones, people were wondering what to watch next that could give them the same vibe. On November 2017, Amazon announced that they bought the rights to J.R.R Tolkien’s source material for $250m, and that they were making a Lord of the Rings prequel series. Production of the first season kicked off in February 2020, but it was stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
TV ShowsHello Magazine

5 things you probably didn't know about hit Netflix series Virgin River

Virgin River has captured the hearts of millions since it made its debut on Netflix back in 2019. The heart-warming romantic drama, which follows the life of 30-something Melinda 'Mel' Monroe in the sleepy Californian town of Virgin River, is now on its third season and has only grown in popularity over the last couple of years.
TV & VideosPosted by
AL.com

‘The Hype’ premieres on HBO Max: Here’s what you need to know

If you’re looking for a new fashion show to be obsessed with, “The Hype” is here to help. The series, according to HBO Max, is “a competition series set in the colliding worlds of streetwear, business and culture where fashion visionaries must elevate their designs and entrepreneurial sense to avoid elimination while remaining authentic to their style.” It premieres Thursday, Aug. 12 exclusively on HBO Max.
TV SeriesCNET

Amazon's Lord of the Rings prequel series: Everything you need to know

A sprawling, insanely pricey fantasy TV series based on a fictional universe introduced in a series of incredibly popular and famously long and complex books? And books, at that, by an author with a double-R middle initial? No, it's not George R.R. Martin's Game of Thrones. It's a prequel to J.R.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings saga, soon to become an Amazon Prime original series.
Comicstoofab.com

Disney+ Drops Spectacular Trailer For New Star Wars Anime Show

Disney+ has dropped the trailer for their new "Star Wars" show, "Star Wars: Visions," an anthology series that "tells new 'Star Wars' stories through the singular style and tradition of Japanese anime." The show will feature nine original animated shorts, which viewers will be able to watch with the Japanese voice or English dub cast. Disney also announced the all-star English dub cast, which includes Lucy Liu, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, David Harbour, Jamie Chung, Henry Golding, Simu Liu, George Takei, Karen Fukuhara, Alison Brie, Kyle Chandler, Neil Patrick Harris and more. "Star Wars: Visions" premieres September 22 on Disney+.
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Star Wars: Visions anime series trailer and star-studded voice cast revealed

Announced during last year’s Disney Investor Day, we now have the first trailer and images for Star Wars: Visions, a new Disney+ anthology series from Lucasfilm featuring brand new tales from the galaxy far, far away told through the singular style and tradition of Japanese anime. The star-studded English dub...
TV ShowsComicBook

HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars Reboot Casts Stars

HBO Max has been working to reimagine a number of iconic movies and TV shows for a new generation, and Pretty Little Liars is expected to be among them. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that a revival of the hit Freeform series would be heading to the streaming service — and now we officially know who will star in it. On Wednesday, a new report revealed that Batwoman alum Malia Pyles and Two Distant Strangers' Zaria have been cast in the lead roles of the upcoming series, which is titled Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. They will join a cast that already includes Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, and Maia Reficco.
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

'Pepper Ann' to Stream on Disney Plus in September (TV News Roundup)

The first three seasons of the fan-favorite ’90s animated series will be available to stream next month, with the release of Seasons 4 and 5 still unclear. Created by Sue Rose, “Pepper Ann” follows the adventures of its titular redhead character and her friends and family. Known for its witty parodies and infectious theme song, the series tackled topics including body issues, school work and being raised in a divorced, single-parent household.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Upcoming Dakota Fanning Movies And TV: What's Ahead For The Alienist Star

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Dakota Fanning represents a rare breed of actor who began as a child star and successfully transitioned into an equally promising adult talent. The Alienist is just one of Dakota Fanning’s recent projects that have gained the actress new fans and admirers. She played Sara Howard, alongside Luke Evans and Daniel Bruhl, for two seasons of The Alienist. There has been no official word on whether The Alienist will get a third season. However, fans of the show and the young actress have plenty of Dakota Fanning projects to look forward to, such as Ripley.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Casts Zaria & Malia Pyles As Leads

EP/writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and co-EP/writer Lindsay Calhoon Bring's (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has found two more "little liars" to join Bailee Madison (Good Witch), Chandler Kinney (Zombies 2, Lethal Weapon), and Maia Reficco (Evita, Kally's Mashup) in the cast of HBO Max's pseudo-sequel/spinoff. With filming set to kick off this month, Zaria (Two Distant Strangers) and Malia Pyles (Baskets) are set as leads (with Deadline Hollywood first reporting). Zaria's Faran is a poised, disciplined ballerina with aspirations to make it out of Millwood. But "A" isn't the only villain in Faran's life. In the world of ballet, it is death by a thousand microaggressions. Pyles' Minnie is the youngest of the Little Liars. Having survived a childhood trauma, Minnie spends most of her time in a virtual world but she is more than capable of taking on the dark forces of Millwood — including "A."
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Jurnee Smollett Breaks Bad

For W’s second annual TV Portfolio, we asked 26 of the most sought-after names in television to pay homage to their favorite small screen characters by stepping into their shoes. From the age of just 10 months old, Jurnee Smollett has built an illustrious acting career, appearing in projects that...
Moviesimdb.com

‘Star Wars: Visions’ Trailer: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Alison Brie, David Harbour, Henry Golding & More Join The Voice Cast

While Lucasfilm has had many celebrated animated shows in the past, it only feels like just right now—ever since the Disney Investors Day event where they announced 10 new projects—that Disney is really trying to turn their $4 billion investment into a bigger cultural juggernaut in the way Marvel is. That means a wave of new live-action shows, some movies getting back on their feet and exploring new ways to give “Star Wars” new life.
Movies/Film

‘Star Wars: Visions’ Trailer: Lucy Liu, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and More Get Animated

That galaxy far, far away just became even bigger. With the future of the movies somewhat up in the air after the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga, Star Wars is looking elsewhere for stories to carry the torch and keep audience interest high. That’s where Star Wars: Visions comes in, the anime series that appears set to open up the universe in huge and exciting ways. Lucasfilm has released two trailers for the upcoming series: one dubbed in English, one in original Japanese. Check out both versions below.
Movieskfrxfm.com

Hotel Transylvania 4’ Coming to Amazon Prime

The fourth and final Hotel Transylvania film won’t be coming to theaters. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is coming to Amazon thanks to a $100 million deal between Sony Pictures and Amazon. The Delta variant has caused Sony Pictures to make the deal and for the final film that won’t include Adam Sandler and Kevin James. Selena Gomez, David Spade, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon, and the rest of the gang are back though. Which film has been your favorite?

Comments / 0

Community Policy