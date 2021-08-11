Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Again Today

By Rich Duprey
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago

Key Points

  • AMC's business is doing much better than Wall Street anticipated, though it's still losing money.
  • A return to equilibrium for the movie theater business is still a year or more away.
  • There is reason to hope AMC and the industry will emerge in a good position.

What happened

Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) continued falling on Wednesday following the company's second-quarter earnings report after the market's close on Monday. Although the movie theater operator beat Wall Street expectations on the top and bottom line, AMC is still producing significant losses. The stock was down 4.4% in midday trading.

So what

Cinemas are slowly climbing out of the very deep hole the pandemic dug for them, but the markets have expressed doubts about AMC's valuation, which has soared because of retail investor support for the heavily shorted movie theater stock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YhwX5_0bOcXuyx00
Image source: Getty Images.

AMC and other theater operators are expecting business to begin a long, steady rise -- one that probably won't get back to normal for several years. Talk of coronavirus variants poses a potential setback to a full theater recovery.

Now what

It remains a hopeful time for theater owners as studios are producing and releasing films into theaters once more. They'll still need to work through the slog of movies that are slated to be simultaneously released to streaming services this year (or will bypass theaters altogether), but the agreement AMC just signed with AT&T's Warner Bros. studio to guarantee a 45-day window of exclusivity for movies released after 2021 indicates theaters are still an important component of the industry ecosystem.

Disney is being sued by Black Widow star Scarlett Johannson over its simultaneous release of the superhero flick because of lost wages, suggesting day-and-date releases may have been a short-lived phenomenon.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis -- even one of our own -- helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Comments / 1

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
118K+
Followers
56K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Entertainment#Amc Theaters#Amc Entertainment Is#At T#Black Widow#Motley Fool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesCNET

When are Reminiscence, Dune, Matrix 4 and more coming to HBO Max?

AT&T's decision last year to move its 2021 Warner Bros. theatrical slate to a simultaneous release on HBO Max at no additional charge sent shockwaves through Hollywood. It also provided a welcome benefit to subscribers looking for new things to watch while stuck at home. With the summer movie season fully underway, the next film from the Warner Bros. slate is Reminiscence, which will hit theaters and the streaming service on Aug. 20.
Moviesgamerevolution.com

What is The Batman HBO Max release date?

Has The Batman HBO Max release date been confirmed? In fact, is The Batman coming to HBO Max at all, or has Warner Bros decided to only give the eagerly-anticipated DC Comics movie a theatrical release? Previously recent DC movies such as this month’s The Suicide Squad launched on the HBO Max streaming service at the same time as it arrived in theaters, so will The Batman follow suit? Let’s find out.
MoviesInvestorPlace

The Pandemic Changed AMC Entertainment’s Business Forever

If you are looking for excitement then AMC stock is the right ticker for you. It’s been a wild one ever since the pandemic started. I have to hand it to the fans, they are the most loyal I’ve seen. If you are thinking of shorting it outright, you better...
BusinessPosted by
TheWrap

Warner Bros Marketing Team to Take Lead on HBO Max Movies

Warner Bros. Pictures Group has reorganized its marketing team such that they will now take the lead on the marketing of all HBO Max Original Films. Additionally, the studio has named three individuals to executive vice president in a restructuring of its executive team. Both Terra Potts and Susannah Scott...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

AMC Entertainment Stock Soars Into Resistance: What's Next?

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc (NYSE:AMC) is ticking higher again on Tuesday. On Monday Benzinga reported options traders continued to slap the ask on bullish call contracts. Together, the traders bet over $1.9 million AMC would trade higher and they were right. On Tuesday, options traders were mixed and a number...
StocksInvestorPlace

AMC Stock: Why One Famous Investor Just Tripled His Bet on AMC Entertainment

AMC (NYSE:AMC) is looking less like a short squeeze and more like an unstoppable force by the day. The company, in the middle of a major corporate turnaround, is reeling in revenue, impressing with earnings and prepping new innovations for rollout. Now, it’s attracting institutional investors, something that no short seller saw coming at the beginning of the year. Now, AMC stock is on the rise and moving investors.
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

8 Reasons AMC Entertainment Can Head Back to Its February Low

Industrywide trends continue to work against AMC. The company's balance sheet may be beyond repair. A return to its February low would see AMC eventually hit the low-$5 range. There's little question that 2021 is going to be remembered as the year of the retail investor. Even though John and Jane Q. Public have been putting their money to work in the stock market for over a century, they've never rocked the boat quite like they have this year.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Meme Stocks Like AMC and GameStop Were All Over the Place Today

For meme stock investors on Thursday, generally speaking, their companies either notably underperformed the S&P 500 index or convincingly outpaced it. In the former category, there's Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) and electric vehicle (EV) battery specialist Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) falling a respective 2.5% and 6.2%. Contrarily, AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) and GameStop (NYSE:GME) rose by 4.8% and 2.5%, respectively.
Leawood, KSPosted by
Financial World

Leawood’s AMC Entertainment posts upbeat results as people return to theatres

AMC Entertainment, the Leawood, Kansas-based cinema theatre operator which has been at the centre of a ‘Reddit stock discussion group’-led retail-buying frenzy since the beginning of the year and skyrocketed nearly 1,500 per cent year-to-date, had beaten an analyst’ estimate for third-quarter revenue late on Monday, eventually sending AMC shares as much as 4 per cent higher in after-market trading, as Americans had reportedly started off returning to AMC theatres following a year-long restriction.
Moviesbeincrypto.com

AMC Entertainment to Accept Bitcoin Payments for Movie Tickets

Cinema-goers will soon be able to pay with bitcoin at AMC theaters in the United States according to an announcement on Aug 9. According to AMC CEO Adam Aron, the movie theater chain will have the IT systems in place to accept bitcoin payments by the end of 2021. Bring...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

AMC Entertainment Stock Forms Trading Range

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) reported numbers that were better than estimates. The company reported an adjusted loss of 71 cents a share, while the Street was looking for a loss of 96 cents. Despite this, the stock is trading in the middle of the range that it has recently...
MarketsInvestorPlace

AMC Stock: Why Famous Short-Seller Jim Chanos Is Betting Against AMC Entertainment

AMC (NYSE:AMC) blew earnings estimates out of the water yesterday. The earnings call saw the company post far better numbers than anybody expected, and it also allowed Adam Aron to make a big announcement for the company regarding its accepted payment methods. However, some still seem to be unconvinced. In fact, short-sellers are daring to open up more put calls against AMC stock still, even in the face of retail traders who rabidly buy stock in order to squeeze the air out of shorts.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

What This Short Seller Is Saying About AMC Entertainment Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is trading higher Tuesday after the company announced better-than-expected financial results. The problem with AMC Entertainment is that investors are looking at the numbers in comparison to 2020, when the numbers should actually be compared to the pre-pandemic numbers in 2019, Kynikos Associates founder Jim Chanos said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron On How The Company Is Playing 'Offense'

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) announced better-then expected financial results after the market closed Monday. AMC Entertainment finished the quarter with its single-highest quarter-ending liquidity figure that it has ever had in its more than 100-year history, chairman and CEO Adam Aron said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street."
MoviesStreet.Com

The History of AMC Entertainment: The World's First Multiplex (Video)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) got its start as American Multi-Cinema Theatres. It was founded in 1920 by Maurice, Edward, and Barney Dubinsky. In 1945 the company began building drive-in theaters. They started expanding with the acquisition of the Liberty Theater, which they renamed the Roxy in 1947. The pandemic...
StocksStreet.Com

Microvast Stock and AMC Entertainment Gain on Mega Meme Mentions

Microvast (MVST) - Get Report stock as well as AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report traded higher on Monday as meme-stock retail investors talked up the potential for the companies’ shares to extend gains on stock-trading platform Stocktwits. Microvast stock was up more than 11% in early trading while AMC...
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Associated Press

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

LEAWOOD, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2021-- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) (“AMC” or “the Company”) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, which have been posted to the Investor Relations section of AMC’s website at https://investor.amctheatres.com/financial-performance/quarterly-results/default.aspx. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:...

Comments / 1

Community Policy