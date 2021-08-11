Mike Richards Named New Permanent Jeopardy! Host, Mayim Bialik Tapped to Host Spinoff Series

It only makes sense that the stars of Wheel of Fortune are welcoming new Jeopardy! host Mike Richards on social media. Of course, Pat Sajak and Vanna White are the stars of Wheel of Fortune. Sajak has been hosting the popular game show for an incredible four decades or in other words, since 1981. So, there is no doubt that Sajak knows what it takes to be a great game show host. It was only right that he was one of the first to welcome new Jeopardy! host Mike Richards.