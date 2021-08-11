Cancel
Mike Richards Named New Permanent Jeopardy! Host, Mayim Bialik Tapped to Host Spinoff Series

By Ally Mauch
People
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeopardy! officially has its next host. Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards was announced as the permanent host of the hit syndicated game show on Wednesday, about nine months after the death of longtime host Alex Trebek. Additionally, Mayim Bialik has been tapped to host Jeopardy! primetime and spinoff series, including the just-announced Jeopardy! National College Championship, an all-new tournament which will air in primetime on ABC in 2022.

