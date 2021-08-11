Cancel
Politics

Bundy relies on battles with feds in bid for state office

eenews.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs he attempts to gain a foothold in Idaho’s gubernatorial race, political neophyte Ammon Bundy is leaning heavily into his personal mythos as an anti-government activist, and angling to convert his name recognition from battles with state and federal officials into votes at the ballot box. But Bundy’s ability to...

Idaho State
KIFI Local News 8

Ammon Bundy campaigns in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy made a campaign stop in Idaho Falls Monday night.   The organization ‘Stand Up for Idaho’ held a public forum to hear from Bundy at the Westbank Convention Center.          Bundy talked about how he’s characterized in the media and why Idaho is so important to those who The post Ammon Bundy campaigns in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
Business
Posted by
Pennsylvania State
Public Health
Public Health
Colorado State

