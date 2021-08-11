Forward Janesville names interim director

A local business membership organization turns to a long time community leader and retired financial advisor to temporarily take the helm. Forward Janesville names Curt Parish as interim director. Parish recently retired from Wealthspire Advisors and served two terms on the Forward Janesville board. He also served on numerous other boards throughout his career including Banc One Janesville and the Janesville Country Club. In June, Forward Janesville had named Mike Osborne of Batavia Illinois as the new President, but he was killed in a traffic crash before he could assume his duties.