CDC strengthens recommendation for pregnant women to get vaccinated against Covid-19
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its recommendation for pregnant people to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Previously, the public health agency was vague in its recommendation. "If you are pregnant, you can receive a Covid-19 vaccine," previous guidance read. Now, the CDC is strengthening its guidance, recommending that pregnant women should be vaccinated against Covid-19, based on new data about the safety of the vaccines.www.kimt.com
