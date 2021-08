Massachusetts public health officials reported 1,228 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths on Thursday, the second day this week in which the death toll increased by double digits. According to the state Department of Public Health, at least 684,386 residents have contracted the virus and 17,761 have died since the pandemic hit the U.S. last year. Earlier this week the state reported at least 6,600 confirmed cases — about a 32% increase over the previous week. The ongoing uptick comes as more than a dozen communities and school districts look to blunt the virus amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant across the state and country.