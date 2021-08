Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s lockdown-inspired single, “Stuck With U,” has now raised over $3.5 million for the First Responders Children’s Foundation, going directly to thousands of first responders’ families around the U.S. The single, which released on May 8, 2020, was recorded in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and donated 100% of its profits from streaming and sales to the foundation. A collaboration between Grande, Bieber, Scooter Braun’s SB Projects (which manages both Grande and Bieber), Republic Records and Def Jam Recordings, the song’s profits will be used to help the families of first responders — healthcare workers, EMTs, paramedics...