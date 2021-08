Hundreds of Greek firefighters fought desperately Sunday to control wildfires on the island of Evia that have charred vast areas of pine forest, destroyed homes and forced tourists and locals to flee. Blazes also raged in the Peloponnese region in the southwest, but fires in a northern suburb of Athens have subsided. Greece and Turkey have been battling devastating fires for nearly two weeks as the region suffers its worst heatwave in decades. Officials and experts have linked such intense weather events to climate change. So far, they have killed two people in Greece and eight in neighbouring Turkey, with dozens more hospitalised.