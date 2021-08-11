Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Drive-thru hotdog feed is football fundraiser tonight

By Scott Hunter
grandcoulee.com
 8 days ago

In a win-win situation, you can support Raider football AND eat hotdogs tonight, Wednesday, in front of the Lake Roosevelt High School offices. The drive-through hot dog feed football fundraiser runs tonight, Aug. 11, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., when you can drive up, and pick up your meal.

www.grandcoulee.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive Thru#Hotdogs#High School Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Batesville, INWRBI Radio

Batesville teens to play wiffleball for fundraiser tonight

— A group of teenagers created a wiffleball league this summer. It’s been a popular league that welcomes the public to watch as they compete at 943 South Park Avenue in Batesville. The teenagers partnered with The 812 and the Ripley County Community Foundation (RCCF) to host a public fundraiser...
East Palestine, OHSalem News Online

EP Eagles offer sirloin tips drive thru

East Palestine Eagles, 320 E. Taggart St., will hold their monthly drive thru from 4 to 6 p.m. or until sold out Wednesday. The dinner includes sirloin tips over noodles with coleslaw, roll and dessert for $10, or $9 if over 65 years of age. Call 330-853-8483 to guarantee a meal.
Sportshanovercentralathletics.com

Parking for Tonight’s Football Scrimmage

As you know, we are under construction!! Parking for all fans will be in the front of the building. All fans MUST enter the Athletic Center doors and walk through the building out to the football field. Football players only will be asked to park behind the cafeteria. Parking is limited!!
Garden City, NYGarden City News

Drive-thru pancake breakfast

I am Cate Rovelli of Garden City Girl Scout Troop 1385. I am holding a Drive-Thru Pancake Breakfast to raise funds for my Gold Award project, which will increase awareness about homelessness on Long Island. Funds will be used to renovate a playroom for children staying in Bethany’s House, which provides transitional and emergency housing for up to 85 women and children on Long Island.
Mechanicsburg, OHUrbana Citizen

Team coordinates shoe drive fundraiser

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg cross country team & Running4Life are hosting a shoe drive fundraiser. The goal is to collect 100 bags of gently worn or new shoes, boots, flip flops, dress, heels and any style of sports shoes. “We are working with Funds2org.com. The company cleans and forwards the...
Longview, TXthehendersonnews.com

HHS football fundraises with coupon cards

The Lions varsity football players are selling discount cards for $20 to raise funds for the football program. Each player was given 20 to sell. Each card has 49 coupons and saves over $200, with offers ranging from buy one get one free to free appetizers to a discount off of an order. Participants are Henderson’s Snowflake Cafe & Catering, Mac’s Burgers, Schlotzsky’s Austin Eatery, Cotton Patch Cafe, Pizza Hut, Domino’s, Chicken Express, and Dairy Queen. There are also coupons for Texas Roadhouse in Longview, Applebee’s in Longview, Abuelo’s in Tyler, and Bahama Buck’s shaved ice in Tyler. Hibernate Home, an online bedsheet store, also has a coupon on the card for a discounted purchase.
Ontario, ORArgus Observer Online

Kiwanians turn to drive-thru style event to keep annual fundraiser going

ONTARIO — With COVID-19 canceling Ontario Kiwanis Club’s largest annual fundraiser — the annual Kiwanis Chicken BBQ — in 2020, the club has opted this year to go another route: a drive-thru. And it’s already sold out. Pre-pandemic, the event typically drew in long lines and crowds of people, which...
East Providence, RIreportertoday.com

East Providence Lions Conclude Fundraiser Clothing Drive

The East Providence Lions Club, in partnership with Savers, completed a very successful two month clothing drive on July 1st. The total amount of bags collected was in excess of 330, far surpassing the original goal of 250. We wish to thank all who dropped items at our three (3) community collection events, our dedicated membership, who contributed their time, efforts & storage facility to the cause, Mayor Bob DaSilva for his support & videos and our Savers coordinator, Marybeth Came. Our Lions Coordinator, Richard Primmer, did an excellent job in all phases of the project and also many thanks to the dock crew at Savers (Cole, Alex, & Marcel) for their help in unloading & weighing of the bags. The support of the community to the East Providence Lions is most appreciated and vital to our continued charitable efforts. For updates on East Providence Lions activities throughout the year, please follow us on Facebook or at our website: www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/eastprovidenceri/index.php.
Cleveland, MSdeltadailynews.com

G.C.V.A.C. To Host Drive Thru Food Giveaway In Cleveland

The Gulf Coast Veterans Advocacy Council will be hosting another community drive-thru food giveaway event Saturday, August 21 from 10 am to 12. Because of Covid-19, the event will be going back to drive-thru only this time around. The giveaway will be held at the New Life Church, 3817 Highway...
SportsIowa Falls Times-Citizen

Chasing a championship

Watching the video of Aubrie Fisher in the Div. III steeplechase at the National Championships this past spring put even the casual track and field fan on the edge of their seat. Trailing most of the demanding 3,000 meter race, she found something – a kick. After running from behind...

Comments / 0

Community Policy