Drive-thru hotdog feed is football fundraiser tonight

The East Providence Lions Club, in partnership with Savers, completed a very successful two month clothing drive on July 1st. The total amount of bags collected was in excess of 330, far surpassing the original goal of 250. We wish to thank all who dropped items at our three (3) community collection events, our dedicated membership, who contributed their time, efforts & storage facility to the cause, Mayor Bob DaSilva for his support & videos and our Savers coordinator, Marybeth Came. Our Lions Coordinator, Richard Primmer, did an excellent job in all phases of the project and also many thanks to the dock crew at Savers (Cole, Alex, & Marcel) for their help in unloading & weighing of the bags. The support of the community to the East Providence Lions is most appreciated and vital to our continued charitable efforts. For updates on East Providence Lions activities throughout the year, please follow us on Facebook or at our website: www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/eastprovidenceri/index.php.