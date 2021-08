The Frederick County Economic Development Authority is looking for an individual to join its team as Business Retention Manager. This full-time position develops and implements business retention activities of the EDA Strategy. The individual will manage the existing business call team program, conduct onsite business visits, and work directly with businesses and state partners to secure expansion projects for Frederick County. The Business Retention Manager also works closely with community organizations and employers to create solutions for current and projected workforce needs through renowned events like the Widget Cup, Manufacturing Week, Employer Expo, and Worlds of Work.