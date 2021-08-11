Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Newsbriefs

By Scott Hunter
grandcoulee.com
 8 days ago

The Regional Board of Mayors on Monday approved Sept. 24 as the household hazardous waste cleanup day at the Delano Regional Transfer Station. Residents can bring household hazardous waste items, such as certain paints, batteries, aerosols, and pesticides, for disposal at the station, where a specialized contractor will collect it. More details of what is or isn’t accepted will be published at a later date.

www.grandcoulee.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticides#Household Hazardous Waste#Electric City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Los Alamos County, NMladailypost.com

Los Alamos County Wants Your Cardboard!

Cardboard recycling locations. Courtesy/Environmental Services. Recycling one ton of cardboard saves more than 9 cubic yards of landfill space. Recycling flattened, clean corrugated cardboard in one of multiple cardboard dumpsters around Los Alamos County saves space in your recycle roll cart and helps the County save money. The County pays...
Douglas County, WAgrandcoulee.com

Legals for August 18, 2021

Douglas County FPD #3 has 2 vehicles for sale by bid. They will be sold as is with the fire commissioners making final decision on accepting the bid. Any questions call Fire Chief, Cory at 509-683-3062. Bids are to be mailed to DCFPD#3 at 1333 State Rte 174, Grand Coulee, WA 99133. Bds must be received by August 21, 2021.
Electric City, WAgrandcoulee.com

Animal control may be in the works in Electric City

The lack of animal control locally has been an ongoing issue since time immemorial, but gears are turning in Electric City minds to find a solution for all the local towns. It’s an issue that rears its head at least a couple times a decade, but at the Regional Board of Mayors meeting Aug. 9, Electric City employee Mike Shear and City Clerk Peggy Nevsimal spoke to the board concerning details on how to set up an animal control program.
Electric City, WAgrandcoulee.com

Add a new semi-truck to cost of local trash

A new semi-truck to haul the trailers of trash that come out of the Delano Regional Transfer Station to a landfill in Ephrata will cost a pretty penny in the ballpark of $180,000-$200,000. The Regional Board of Mayors, which includes mayors from Electric City, Grand Coulee, Coulee Dam, and Elmer...
Casper, WYPosted by
My Country 95.5

PHOTOS: Crude Sign in Casper is Raising Eyebrows

Warning: The language used in the photos may not be suitable for all readers. A photo of a former Casper church's signage has gone viral because of its crude nature. The location was formerly the Casper Foursquare Church, which is located on Forest Drive. The sign (which has recently been...
Saint Louis, MOwustl.edu

Can bacteria solve the plastic waste crisis?

The world’s prolific use of single-use plastic products, such as water bottles and plastic bags, produces about 300 million tons of plastic waste annually. While recycling programs exist, only 7-9% of plastic waste gets recycled, 12% is burned and the rest accumulates in landfills and pollutes the environment, according to the United Nations Environment Programme.
Washington Stategrandcoulee.com

Helicopters at airport helping in severe fire season

An agreement, new this year, allows state firefighting helicopters to park at the Grand Coulee Dam Airport and that's helping put out local fires sooner than later. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources has an emergency-use agreement with Grant County Port District 7 to pay $1,500 a month to keep two helicopters parked at the airport, plus $750 for each additional one that may go there, based on available space.
Grand Coulee, WAgrandcoulee.com

Nanamkin/Peoples have a boy

Cassandra Nanamkin and Christopher Peoples Jr., of Keller, Washington are proud to announce the birth of their son, Dredyn Shane Peoples, born Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Coulee Medical Center in Grand Coulee, Washington. He weighed 8 lbs. and was 21 inches in length at birth. Siblings include Gabriel Cloud...
Olympia, WAgrandcoulee.com

Next Discover Pass free day is Aug. 25

OLYMPIA - In recognition of the National Park Service system’s 105th birthday, Washington State Parks, Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) will offer free entrance to state lands on Wednesday, Aug. 25. On this day, visitors to Washington state lands will not need a Discover Pass to park. Discover Pass free days apply to all visitor parking on DNR and WDFW lands and in day-use areas at Washington state parks.
Philadelphia, PAfws.gov

Striving for Environmental Justice

A child decorates a pair of butterfly wings to wear at John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge at Tinicum in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Wingyi Kung/USFWS. Throughout our history, communities of color, low-income families, and rural, Indigenous people have suffered from air pollution, water pollution, and toxics sites near their communities. Environmental Justice looks to change that grim reality: to ensure fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all in the environmental arena. Environmental Justice communities define the environment as “where we live, work, play, learn, and pray.” In recent months, Environment Justice has become a key tenet of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. We are working to ensure that future environmental challenges and opportunities in the United States are more equitably distributed, so, as Martha Williams, the Principal Deputy Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, says, “Your economic status or race does not determine whether your neighborhood gets a national wildlife refuge or a wastewater treatment plant.” We are also working to reduce the impact and frequency of environmental crises in Environmental Justice communities. Here are a few ways we are working toward Environmental Justice.
Irving, TXhngn.com

$2,000 Extra Stimulus Checks Will Be Given to Americans, Will You Qualify?

Struggling Americans in some states in the country will receive extra Stimulus Checks up to $2,000 in the upcoming weeks. In a recently published article in The Sun, A proposal to offer a $2,000 incentive to teachers who intend to return to class in the autumn was accepted by a school board in Irving, Texas. Officials want to express their gratitude to employees who have persevered in the face of the global pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy