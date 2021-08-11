There were no losers

Football Outsiders' Loser League contest finally returns, and after a couple of years off it is back bigger than ever before! This is the contest where you try to pick the worst fantasy players each week, but you have to avoid a penalty for picking players who don't get enough playing time. Now there will be weekly prizes and the Grand Loser for the entire season wins a trip for two and a chance to hang out with me at the Big Game in L.A. New this year, you'll be able to optimize your lineup instead of just picking one group of players for an entire half-season. I'm really excited to have the Loser League back so make sure you enter your team before the season begins! Click the link below to start.