Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

The daily activities that could delay Alzheimer’s by five years

By Virginia Tims-Lawson
easyhealthoptions.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know that for every year you live past 65, the number of people in your age group living with dementia doubles?. That’s a scary statistic but when you consider that you could be one of them, it’s downright frightening. But before you get too worried, you should know...

easyhealthoptions.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alzheimer#Old Age#Middle Age#Delaying#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsMyStateline.com

Blood test could diagnose Alzheimer’s disease decades before symptoms develop, doctors say

(StudyFinds.org) – Alzheimer’s disease robs sufferers of their memory and families of loved ones well before they die. There is no cure, but prevention techniques can certainly help delay the onset and severity of symptoms. Now there may soon be a way for people genetically at risk to tackle the condition farther in advance than ever before. Scientists have developed a simple new blood test could diagnose Alzheimer’s disease decades before symptoms develop.
Salisbury, CTtricornernews.com

The future of Alzheimer’s research

SALISBURY — Dr. Scott Small, director of the Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at Columbia University, will speak on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at noon at Noble Horizons on Zoom. A specialist in aging and dementia, Small has run a National Institutes of Health–funded laboratory for nearly 20 years and has published more than 140 studies on memory function and malfunction. His neuroimaging and molecular work has led to seven patents. His research has been covered by The New York Times, The New Yorker and Time and his insight into Alzheimer’s disease recently led to the formation of Retromer Therapeutics, a new biotechnology company that he co-founded.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Now

Treatments for Alzheimer's disease emerge

Few of life's experiences evoke greater apprehension than a diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease (AD). Virtually unknown to the public until the 1980s, it is alone among the 10 most common fatal diseases of developed nations in lacking a disease-modifying treatment. AD affects people of all ethnicities; in the United States, African Americans have twice the prevalence of European Americans (1). The cumulative financial cost to society of late-life dementias (of which AD comprises ∼60%) is estimated to exceed those of heart disease and cancer (2). This dismal reality may now be changing. The properties of the key proteins comprising the amyloid plaques [amyloid-β (Aβ)] and neurofibrillary tangles (tau) that define the neuropathology of AD have been identified. Coupled with extensive genetic studies, a sequence of lesion formation in brain networks serving memory and cognition is suggested. Antibodies that target these proteins are in advanced trials, and aducamumab, which clears Aβ, was recently approved, though not without controversy.
Fitnessepcan.com

Exercise can reduce risk of Alzheimer's

Can we do this? Exercise twice a week for 10 minutes each time to prevent Alzheimer's disease? Of course we can. Researchers examined the records and followed the progress of 250,000 patients who had mild cognitive impairment. They concluded that moderate physical activity more than once a week reduced the risk of Alzheimer's disease by 18%.
Sciencepresspublications.com

Five key findings emerge from Alzheimer’s Assn. Conference

Research presented at the recent Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) 2021 suggests COVID-19 is associated with long-term cognitive dysfunction and acceleration of Alzheimer’s disease pathology and symptoms. These studies were among several pieces of groundbreaking research featured at AAIC. Nearly 12,000 attendees, both in-person and virtual, joined the conference –...
Healthisanti-chisagocountystar.com

ACT on Alzheimer's: Patience in caregiving

To raise awareness, educate our community, reduce the stigma associated with Alzheimer’s disease and assist families with resources who have been touched by Alzheimer’s disease or other related forms of dementia; this month’s article will discuss cultivating a mindset of patience in our caregiving role. Here are 3 thoughts to help develop and grow a deeper level of patience.
Diseases & TreatmentsL'Observateur

Overcoming the stigma of Alzheimer’s Disease

You see it more and more in the obituary columns. “Died after a long bout with Alzheimer’s,” “…following a slow decline with Alzheimer’s,” or even “robbed of their life by Alzheimer’s.”. There is no escaping it. Alzheimer’s disease is becoming more prevalent. The Alzheimer’s Association says that one of three...
Diseases & Treatmentsscitechdaily.com

Widespread Pain Linked to Increased Risk of Dementia and Stroke

Findings independent of age, sex, general health and lifestyle. Widespread pain is linked to a heightened risk of all types of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, and stroke, finds research published online in the journal Regional Anesthesia & Pain Medicine. And this association is independent of potentially influential factors, such as...
FitnessPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Aerobic exercise could help prevent Alzheimer’s disease

In a recent study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology, researchers confirm that aerobic physical activity and exercise training may delay or prevent the onset of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). In older people, aerobic exercise training increases gray and white matter volume enhances blood flow and improves memory function. The ability to...
Scienceptproductsonline.com

This Raises the Possibility of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s Medication

It’s possible to use a synthetic thyroid hormone to regulate a gene implicated in neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and multiple sclerosis, researchers from Oregon Health & Science University suggest. The findings from tests in cells and mice, published in Cell Chemical Biology, raise the possibility of development of new...
Diseases & TreatmentsHerald-Journal

Free virtual conference discusses Alzheimer's disease

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) will host a free virtual Alzheimer’s educational conference for Idaho residents on Tuesday, August 17, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. MST as part of its 2021 national Educating America Tour. The conference, which is free and open to everyone, will allow participants to learn from, and ask questions of, health, caregiving and legal experts. To register, go to www.alzfdn.org/tour.
Public HealthOrange Leader

Alzheimer’s Insights: Online Alzheimer’s Help During COVID

Remember Robinson Crusoe? He was stranded on a desert island and forced to fend for himself to survive. You may be feeling like Mr. Crusoe right now as the pandemic stretches on. It can be especially hard if you are a caregiver for someone living with Alzheimer’s or other dementia.
Americasarcamax.com

Study: Playing Euchre and other card games could stave off Alzheimer's

Good news for competitive people: Those family euchre tournaments that get a little too intense may be delaying the onset of Alzheimer’s by five years, a new study reveals. Scientists have long thought that brain-stimulating activities like reading, puzzling and playing cards could prevent dementia, and the July 14 study in the Neurology journal shows cognitive activities may be helpful in staving it off.
Perry County, OHperrytribune.com

From the health department: Controlling hypertension

High blood pressure can often lead to heart attack and heart failure, stroke, kidney failure and other health problems. High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a common condition in which the force of the blood against your artery walls is high enough that it may eventually cause health problems, such as heart disease. If left untreated, high blood pressure can permanently damage your heart, brain, eyes and kidneys.

Comments / 0

Community Policy