Just like cardiovascular disease, diabetes is a serious condition that often requires being proactive to avoid. After all, the 2020 National Diabetes Statistics Report found that 34.2 million Americans—or one in ten people—has diabetes, while a whopping one in every three people is prediabetic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But besides lifestyle and diet changes, a study has found that drinking one popular beverage every day can greatly lower your risk of developing the disease. Read on to see which drink should become part of your daily routine.