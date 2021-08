Brendan Fraser recently teared up during an interview, after he learned how much fans support he has, and now the Internet is cheering him on even harder. Fraser was a huge Hollywood star throughout the '90s and into the 2000s, but was had been out of the limelight for much of the past decade. A large part of his decline in work, he's said, was due to a number of personal issues that began after he was allegedly sexually assaulted by the former president of the Holly Foreign Press Association.