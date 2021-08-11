Extraordinary Roses for the Northwest

From the September/October 2021 issue of Acoustic Guitar | By Greg Olwell. Sometimes when you pick up a steel-string, you know immediately that you’re holding an extraordinary instrument—a guitar that just seems to vibrate excellence even before you play your first note. I’ve had that feeling with a handful of vintage instruments and a few new ones over years of playing and geeking out, and each left a lasting impression. The new Collings CJ-45 T is one that I’m going to remember long after I reluctantly return it to its builders. It radiated excellence from the moment I opened the case, beheld the guitar’s beautiful sunburst finish, and wrapped my hand around its ample neck. With this new addition to Collings’ Traditional series, the Austin-based guitar maker reconsidered its slope-shouldered dreadnought and delivered a new instrument that shows how much can be achieved with a mix of CNC manufacturing, handcrafting, and vision.