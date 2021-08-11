Police Beat for Wednesday, August 11th, 2021

Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Wednesday on outstanding Marion County failure to appear warrants. 31-year-old Sarah Niebert of Salem Mobile Home Park is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond on an outstanding felony warrant. 43-year-old Fayanne Barrow of Linden Street in Centralia was arrested by Clinton County authorities and later transferred to Marion County on an outstanding Marion County misdemeanor warrant. Her bond is also set at $5,000. A 37-year-old Effingham man, James Fizer, posted $250 bond and was released on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant.