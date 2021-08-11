Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion County, IL

Police Beat for Wednesday, August 11th, 2021

By Alex Wellen
southernillinoisnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Wednesday on outstanding Marion County failure to appear warrants. 31-year-old Sarah Niebert of Salem Mobile Home Park is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond on an outstanding felony warrant. 43-year-old Fayanne Barrow of Linden Street in Centralia was arrested by Clinton County authorities and later transferred to Marion County on an outstanding Marion County misdemeanor warrant. Her bond is also set at $5,000. A 37-year-old Effingham man, James Fizer, posted $250 bond and was released on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant.

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Effingham, IL
Salem, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Centralia, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Marion County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, IL
City
Salem, IL
City
Clinton, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linden#Police Beat#Salem Mobile Home Park#Iuka
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration to require COVID-19 vaccination of all nursing home staff

President Biden on Wednesday said his administration will require nursing home staff across the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and will withhold Medicare and Medicaid funding from those facilities that don't comply. The new regulations would apply to over 15,000 nursing home facilities, which employ approximately 1.3 million workers...
Florida StateNBC News

2 more Florida school districts defy DeSantis' order and vote for mask mandates

Two Florida counties issued mask mandates for students Wednesday, defying the ban on such mandates by Gov. Ron DeSantis and risking sanctions. Hillsborough County Public Schools voted in favor of a temporary 30-day mandate during an emergency meeting, which was called because 5,599 students and 316 staff members have either tested positive for Covid-19 or been exposed to the coronavirus in the district.

Comments / 0

Community Policy