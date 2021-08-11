Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Herm Edwards preaches adaptability with ASU football assistants on leave

By KEVIN ZIMMERMAN
Posted by 
Arizona Sports
Arizona Sports
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Herm Edwards found himself delayed for about seven hours while traveling back to Arizona on Tuesday following his inclusion in friend John Lynch’s Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony. It forced his Arizona State Sun Devils to push their practice into the night, a preferred but unplanned move for...

arizonasports.com

Comments / 0

Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
669
Followers
4K+
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herm Edwards
Person
Chris Hawkins
Person
Adam Breneman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asu#American Football#Asu#Pro Football Hall Of Fame#Sun Devils
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
University of Arizona
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
San Diego, CA247Sports

Video/quotes: Herm Edwards after first practice of fall camp

Here is what Arizona State coach Herm Edwards said after his team's first practice of fall camp on Wednesday morning. “We’re still here wearing masks, so that kind of tells you where we’re at. There’s still an opponent that is invisible that we’re playing against and we’re very aware of that. Our guys have done a fabulous job when it comes to the vaccinations. We’re in a good place and we’re getting better each day, which is good, so that’s important. I think this team understands what happened to us last year, and it wasn’t a lot of fun for anybody. So, going forward, our plan is very simple. Tomorrow, we get to show up and do it again, and we’ve got to be better, and that’s kind of our mindset this whole season, just win the day. Tomorrow’s a new day and we have to get better, collectively.”
Arizona StateNBC Sports

Arizona State puts 2 more assistant football coaches on leave

TEMPE, Ariz.—Arizona State has placed two more assistant football coaches on paid administrative leave amidst an ongoing NCAA investigation into the program’s recruiting. Prentice Gill and Chris Hawkins were the two assistants put on leave, an Arizona State official confirmed Monday. The school did not give a reason for the decision and said it wouldn’t have further comment.
NFL247Sports

Edwards reacts to Hawkins, Gill being placed on paid administrative leave

Arizona State coach Herm Edwards said his team is “fine” after wide receivers coach Prentice Gill and secondary coach Chris Hawkins were placed on administrative leave in a move related to the NCAA’s investigation into the program’s recruiting practices this week, forcing graduate assistant Bobby Wade and consultant Donnie Henderson, respectively, to fill their roles.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State Loses Commitment From 5-Star Recruit

Ohio State‘s football program has lost a commitment from one of the top recruits in the 2022 class. Jaheim Singletary, the No. 14 overall recruit in the 2022 class per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, has officially de-committed from the Buckeyes. The No. 5 cornerback in the ’22 class announced his decision...
Georgia State247Sports

Scott Cochran leaves Georgia football coaching staff

A Georgia assistant coach is not with the program, at least for the time being. Dawgs247 has confirmed that special teams coach Scott Cochran is currently not on staff due to personal reasons. No official announcement has been made by UGA, but Dawgs247 has confirmed via independent sources. The Athletic was the first to report. The long-time Alabama strength and conditioning coordinator was hired by Kirby Smart Smart to lead the special teams prior to last season.
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Former Alabama football assistant no longer with UGA

Alabama football’s former assistant is not currently with his new team. Over the Saban era, almost no one has been by his side longer than Scott Cochran. Cochran was known for his energy as the strength and conditioning coach, and Alabama football had some of the strongest teams in college football history.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

Details on Scott Frost's buyout at Nebraska revealed

In the wake of Wednesday’s report from The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which states Nebraska is under NCAA investigation for “improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” questions have been flying regarding the status of head coach Scott Frost, who many considered to be on shaky ground to begin with.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.
GolfGolf Digest

Jaxon Brigman, who lost tour card after signing an incorrect score, dies unexpectedly

Jaxon Brigman, who infamously lost a chance at the PGA Tour thanks to an incorrect scorecard, has died. He was 50. Brigman was a standout amateur, winning three straight Texas individual state championships in the 1980s. He attended Oklahoma State University and was a member of the Cowboys’ 1991 NCAA championship team. Brigman also attained All-American honors in 1993.
NFLBleacher Report

Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu on Jamal Adams' $70M Contract: 'The Disrespect is Noted'

Tyrann Mathieu saw all the zeroes in Jamal Adams' new contract and may have realized something's not adding up in his negotiations with the Chiefs. Mathieu tweeted the "disrespect is noted" in response to a tweet mentioning the deal in relation to his extension talks:. Adams' new four-year, $70 million...
Nebraska State3 News Now

Nebraska football chief of staff Lambrecht leaving Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska football Chief of Staff Gerrod Lambrecht is leaving the Huskers' program for another opportunity. Head coach Scott Frost confirmed the news on Friday. "Gerrod is going to moving on," Frost said. "He's responsible for a lot of the progress we've made around here getting done...
Buford, GAgwinnettprepsports.com

Buford star Jake Pope commits to Alabama Crimson Tide, Nick Saban

One of the state’s most coveted football recruits made his college decision Monday night in front of family and friends at Buford High School. Buford senior Jake Pope committed to Alabama and head coach Nick Saban during a gathering in the Wolves’ team meeting room that was brodcast live by Fox 5 Atlanta. He chose the Crimson Tide over his other finalists Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Ohio State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy