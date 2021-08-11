Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

LA City Council Moves Step Closer To Requiring Vaccine Proof For Entry To Indoor Spaces

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 6 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles City Council Wednesday unanimously approved moving forward with a proposal that would require people to have at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine in order to enter most indoor public spaces, such as restaurants, gyms, entertainment venues and even some retailers.

City Council President Nury Martinez Aug. 11, 2021. (CBSLA)

By a 13-0 vote, the council called on the office of L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer to craft the ordinance that will return to the council for another vote.

Council President Nury Martinez followed the vote up with a stern message for unvaccinated Angelenos.

“You not being vaccinated actually impacts the health of everyone else. So, that argument that you have the right to not access the vaccine or not get vaccinated just doesn’t work anymore,” Martinez said.

The proposal will be similar to one announced last month by New York City officials.

The New York policy restricts access only to more entertainment-oriented venues such as restaurants, fitness centers and theaters. The L.A. motion may go a step further and include certain retail establishments, however. The exact businesses that would fall under the restrictions would be determined during the drafting of the ordinance.

“COVID-19 could be eradicated if we had mass vaccinations across the country and across the world,” Councilman Mitch O’Farrell said during the meeting, before noting the United States’ history eradicating smallpox and mostly eradicating polio through vaccinations.

“This is not a vaccine mandate…we’re not going to deny anyone the ability to access essentials, food, medicine, etc., regardless of vaccination…but what is immoral is choosing not to get vaccinated, choosing to listen to some delusional rant on Twitter,” he added.

“We can’t afford another shutdown of this economy because a handful of individuals refuse to get vaccinated,” Councilman Kevin de León said.

Feuer on Tuesday expressed his support for such a vaccine mandate.

“What I call optional locations, locations that are not necessary, but nonetheless are popular: restaurants, bars, gyms, performance venues like theaters and other major events,” Feuer said in a news conference. “I should be very clear: No shots, no admission.”

Marysol Rangel, the owner Sol Beauty Salon in Studio City, said Wednesday she’s seen a dip in business since the Delta variant took hold, and she’s worried that requiring proof of vaccination might mean her business takes another hit.

“It’s going to be very difficult because I have clients who don’t want to get the vaccine,” she said.

Dish Thai Fusion Cuisine owner Pongtang Puangchai said the current labor shortage has forced him to take on the tasks of cooking, dishwashing and delivery. He said he can’t take on the responsibility of being the vaccination bouncer as well.

“For me, it’s more important people wearing a mask,” Puangchai said. “For me, it’s more important than a vaccine card. No one knows if it’s a real card or a fake card.”

At Ernie’s restaurant in North Hollywood, general manager Nelson Estuardo expressed optimism about the city’s step forward.

“It could be a good idea because…it makes us feel more comfortable for our staff and even for our customers,” Estuardo said.

At Nomad’s Gym in Toluca Lake, owner Hunter Seide said he likes the ordinance in principle.

“I think at the heart of it is something wonderful and positive,” Seide said, but added he still has concerns.

“As a business owner, it’s not my job to enforce government policy, especially when doing so could potentially amount to me refusing business during what’s already been a very, very difficult time financially,” Seide said.

L.A. County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said that business owners don’t need to wait for the government to put out an order if they don’t want to.

“As an employer, you have the right to request proof of vaccination for all your employees,” Ferrer said. “I know people get confused, can they even ask for that? Yes, you can. And as a business, you can also set thresholds, who can come into your business.”

City council members reiterated that the proposal is not termed as a vaccine mandate, but a way to encourage those who are not vaccinated to do so. Any proposed law will also likely carry medical and religious exemptions. So far, there is no established timetable for when the ordinance could be officially approved and implemented.

On Tuesday, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a plan to consider requiring proof of vaccination to enter some indoor public spaces. The motion would only apply to unincorporated parts of the county, not the city of L.A. County staff and attorneys now have two weeks to detail what such a policy could look like.

Last week, L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis signed an executive order requiring all Los Angeles County employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. L.A. County Superior Court also announced that all employees must be fully vaccinated or risk being fired.

The state of California recently issued a mandate that all state workers be vaccinated or regularly tested. The state is also mandating vaccinations for all health care workers by Sept. 30. The order leaves room for workers to opt out due to medical or religious reasons.

Also Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that all teachers and school staff in California will have to be either vaccinated against the coronavirus or undergo regular testing.

This comes as L.A. County has seen a surge in the coronavirus brought on by the highly contagious Delta variant.

As of Aug. 3, of more than 5 million fully vaccinated county residents, 15,628 tested positive, for a rate of 0.31%, according to County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. There were 446 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized, a rate of 0.009%, and 41 died, a rate of 0.0008%.

L.A. County reported another 3,498 COVID-19 infections on Wednesday and 28 deaths.

The number of people hospitalized in L.A. County due to COVID-19 was at 1,573 Wednesday. Ferrer said the hospital patients are overwhelmingly unvaccinated, at about 90%. Between April and July, 96% of the people who died from the virus were unvaccinated, she said.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Los Angeles, CA
CBS LA

LA Councilman Proposes Ban On Homeless Encampments Near Schools

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles City Councilmember has proposed banning homeless encampments from around schools. L.A. City Councilman Joe Buscaino holds a news conference on Aug. 16, 2021, while surrounded by protesters. (CBSLA) Councilman Joe Buscaino announced Monday that he will introduce a resolution that bans encampments from within 500 feet of all public schools. “Hundreds of thousands of students are going back to school for the first time in 18-months,” said Buscaino in a news conference outside Larchmont Charter School. “During the pandemic encampments formed and grew around school campuses as they did in Venice Beach. We must address public...
Pasadena, CA
CBS LA

Pasadena Approves Watering Restrictions Amid Drought

PASADENA (CBSLA) – The city of Pasadena is implementing new watering restrictions amid a historic drought crisis which has gripped California. The Pasadena City Council Monday unanimously approved a plan that only allows residents to water their yards twice per week. Under the Level 2 Water Supply Shortage Plan, even numbered street addresses can only water on Mondays and Thursdays, while odd-number addresses can water on Tuesdays and Fridays. Last month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom called for Californians to voluntarily reduce water use by 15% “We are not looking for lawns to go brown,” Pasadena City Manager Steve Mermell said in a statement. “Often,...
Los Angeles County, CA
CBS LA

LA County To Require Masks At ‘Mega Events’ Including Concerts, Sporting Events Regardless Of Vaccination Status

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Starting Thursday, Los Angeles County will require people to wear face masks both indoor or outdoors at “mega events” including concerts and sporting events regardless of vaccination status. The Los Angeles Department of Public Health revised its Health Officer Order to require that all people at an “Outdoor Mega Event” wear a facemask except when actively eating or drinking. The order clarifies that “actively eating or drinking” is the limited time during with the facemask can be removed briefly to eat or drink (take a bite of food or sip of a drink) and that the facemask must be immediately put back on. LADPH defines Mega Events as events with large crowds greater than 5,000 (indoors) and 10,000 (outdoors) attendees. These events are considered a higher risk for COVID-19 transmission. The “Outdoor Mega-Events” are defined in the health order as “music or food festivals, car shows, large endurance, events, marathons, parades, sporting events and concerts with more than 10,000 people.” The new order will go into effect on Thursday, August 19 at 11:59 p.m.  
California State
CBS LA

Vote-By-Mail Ballots Sent Out, Early Voting Begins In California Recall Election

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — If they haven’t arrived already, vote-by-mail ballots are on their way to California mailboxes this week, opening up the early voting period ahead of the Sept. 14 recall election. CBSLA Special Section: The Sept 14th Recall Election A ballot for a recall election seeking to remove California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) is seen in Los Angeles, August 15, 2021. – The California Gubernatorial election will take place on September 14, 2021. Forty-six candidates, including nine Democrats and 24 Republicans, are running in the election. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images) Early voting began Monday. Each ballot comes with a postage-paid envelope and is valid as long as it is postmarked by Election Day on Sept. 14. Ballots can also be turned into any county registrar’s ballot drop-box no later than the close of polls on Election Day. Ballots that have been submitted can be tracked via text, email or voice status alerts at wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov. California residents who need to register to vote can do so online at registertovote.ca.gov.
Los Angeles, CA
CBS LA

Suspect In South LA Fireworks Explosion Expected In Court Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man suspected of trafficking thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks, which indirectly lead to a botched explosion in South Los Angeles back in June that wounded 17 people, is expected to be arraigned Tuesday on federal charges. FILE — A car on its side flipped by the force of fireworks explosion on July 1, 2021, in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images) Twenty-seven-year-old Arturo Ceja III is slated to appear in U.S. District Court in downtown L.A. on charges of illegally transporting explosives without a license. On June 30, thanks to a tip, Los Angeles police...
Los Angeles County, CA
CBS LA

LA County’s Surge Continues With 3,356 New Cases Of COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Public health officials say Los Angeles County recorded another 3,356 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, and eight additional deaths. The cases come as the county and nation continue to see a surge in coronavirus cases stemming from the Delta variant. The county also saw a slight increase in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 but a decrease in the number of patients in intensive care units. In addition, there were 1,653 patients hospitalized in the county with COVID-19; of those, 377 were in intensive care. Sunday’s numbers brought the county’s totals to 1,350,370 cases and 24,900 fatalities since the pandemic began.
Los Angeles, CA
CBS LA

LAUSD’s Daily Pass System Buckles Under First Day Of School Influx Of Students

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The stringent new safety requirements Los Angeles Unified School District put in place so that students could come back to school full-time and in person led to some first day of school frustrations. (credit: CBS) Long lines just to get in the front doors were seen at several campuses Monday, particularly at big high school campuses like John Marshall in Los Feliz and LA High in the Mid-Wilshire area. Some lines wrapped around the block, and some students reportedly missed their first period classes. “It was really bad. It was a really bad experience for everybody,” father Eric Lopez...
Public Health
CBS LA

COVID Booster Shots To Be Advised For Everyone

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As the highly contagious coronavirus Delta variant continues to spread, the White House is poised to announce that everyone who received the two-dose vaccine, regardless of if they are immunocompromised, should receive a third dose as well. “There’s a sense of urgency to get this done as soon as possible,” said Dr. Jerry Abraham of the Kedren Community Health Center. As people continue to line up for their first and second doses of the vaccine at Kedren Community Health Center in South Los Angeles, Dr. Jerry Abraham and his staff are also vaccinating those with compromised immune systems...
Los Angeles County, CA
CBS LA

LA County To Start Offering COVID Booster Shots On Saturday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County health officials will on Saturday begin offering third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines for immunocompromised individuals following the FDA’s authorization. “Studies have shown immunocompromised people are more likely to have post-vaccination infection and become severely ill from COVID-19,” county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. “An additional vaccine dose for some people with weakened immune systems could help prevent serious illness and death.” Organ transplant recipients, people undergoing cancer treatment, HIV patients and people on select “immunosuppressive medications” are among those qualified to receive the booster shot. The Los Angeles County Public Health Department said people should consult with their doctors to confirm their eligibility for the third shot. The third dose, which will be offered at county vaccination sites that have the Pfizer and Modern shots, should be administered at least 28 days following the second dose. Meanwhile, Los Angeles County reported another 19 coronavirus deaths on Friday, and 3,810 new cases. The new deaths and cases brought the county’s cumulative number to 24,872 and 1,342,839 respectively. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
Los Angeles County, CA
CBS LA

CBS News Poll: Data Suggests Governor Newsom May Face Turnout Challenge In Recall Election

CANYON COUNTRY (CBSLA) – With a month left until the recall election, Governor Gavin Newsom met with volunteers at a phone bank Sunday, after visiting three Los Angeles area churches. A new CBS poll on California found that Newsom may be facing something of a turnout challenge. The poll also found the state’s vaccinated are voicing judgment toward the unvaccinated for the recent spikes in new COVID-19 cases. “I’m vaccinated. I’m frustrated with the unvaccinated,” Newsom said. Emergency room physician Dr. Haig Aintablian said he and his coworkers are also among those struggling with the unvaccinated. “We are frustrated. We’re at a point where our...
Los Angeles, CA
CBS LA

Day, Night Closures To Shut Down Several Lanes Of Century Boulevard Near LAX For People Mover Construction

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Traffic will likely be forced to a standstill many times along Century Boulevard before LAX’s highly-anticipated people mover can get going. Starting Monday, day and night closures will shut down as many as six lanes of Century Boulevard near Los Angeles International Airport over the next two weeks. Closures will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays, and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays for the construction work. (credit: LAX) The closures will be in place during both daytime and nighttime hours, and will range from one to three lanes closed in both directions...
Los Angeles, CA
CBS LA

LAUSD Classes Start Monday Amid A Spike In New Daily Infections Due To Delta Variant

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As the ongoing challenges of the pandemic continue, Monday is the first day of full-time, in-person learning at Los Angeles Unified School District. “I’m very anxious. I feel a little bit nervous,” Antonieta Garcia said. Garcia’s daughter is going into the fifth grade at LAUSD’s Morris K. Hamaski Elementary, where she, like all students, was required to have a negative COVID-19 test to return to campus. Many schools hosted COVID testing sites as late as Sunday morning and will test students and stuff on campus once a week. “She just got one on the 12th. So, we just got her...
Los Angeles County, CA
CBS LA

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Calls For Local State Of Emergency To Address Homeless Crisis

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says homelessness is out of control, so a local state of emergency should be declared to address it. (credit: CBS) At a public meeting in Granada Hills Thursday night, Villanueva blamed everyone from the governor to the Los Angeles City Council for the homeless crisis, claiming they have refused to enforce the law. “People understand that when we lose control of our public space, when we fail to regulate our public space, we’re surrendering it to anybody who shows up, in whatever condition they show up, and they’re here, and they’re going to...
San Bernardino County, CA
CBS LA

San Bernardino County Sheriff: 2 Men Drown In Separate Incidents In Colorado River, Lake Havasu

NEEDLES (CBSLA) — Two men drowned in separate incidents in the Colorado River and Lake Havasu, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said. Investigations are ongoing into both drownings, which happened Saturday. Authorities say they received a report of a body floating in the Colorado River, south of the Avi Casino, just after 11 a.m. that day. Deputies found a white man floating face down along the California shore. He was pronounced dead at Needles Marina and released to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Division. He has not yet been identified, but sheriff’s officials say he wore black jeans, tennis shoes, gloves, and...
Orange County, CA
CBS LA

Orange County COVID-19 Hospitalizations Remain Stable Friday

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations remained stable again Friday, prompting one epidemiologist to speculate the county may have reached its peak in this latest Delta variant-fueled surge. The Orange County Health Care Agency reported that hospitalizations due to the virus increased from 497 Thursday to 498 Friday, while the number of patients in intensive care units dipped from 126 to 120. Andrew Noymer, an epidemiologist and UC Irvine professor of population health and disease prevention, said with hospitalizations holding steady since Wednesday, it could mean the county has seen the worst of this latest surge. “We may have found the...
Los Angeles County, CA
CBS LA

COVID Hospitalizations Up 366% Over Past Month In LA County As Virus Surges

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With the bulk of new COVID-19 infections occurring among the unvaccinated, the pace of Los Angeles County residents being hospitalized due to the virus has begun rising at an equivalent rate of new cases, while the rate of people dying is also creeping higher, according to figures released Thursday. “For the past few weeks I’ve been sharing with you that cases have been increasing at twice or more the rate of hospitalizations,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. “However, comparing Aug. 4 with July 4, we see cases and hospitalizations rising at similar rates.” During that time period,...
Los Angeles, CA
CBS LA

LAPD Monitoring Protesting Factions At City Hall After Fight Breaks Out, 1 Person Stabbed

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One man was stabbed during dueling demonstrations in downtown Los Angeles Saturday over the issue of mandatory vaccinations against the coronavirus. Police said a fight broke out in front of City Hall, where one group was protesting what organizers referred to as “medical tyranny” and another group held a counter-protest called “no safe space for fascists.” In a tweet, the police department said, “LAPD is monitoring a protest at the south lawn of the LA City Hall. We are on scene to maintain order after a fight broke out. We are aware of 1 male that was stabbed & is being treated by LAFD. No arrests have been made but investigation is on going.” LAPD is monitoring a protest at the south lawn of the LA City Hall. We are on scene to maintain order after a fight broke out. We are aware of 1 male that was stabbed & is being treated by LAFD. No arrests have been made but investigation is on going. pic.twitter.com/0UwCgN55mJ — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) August 14, 2021 (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
Los Angeles, CA
CBS LA

LAPD Launches Increased Foot Patrols In Hollywood, Staffed With Reserve Officers

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Police Department started a new foot patrol program Friday, adding 15 uniformed unpaid, reserve officers to the Hollywood beat. The new patrol officers are members of the department’s reserve police force, officers who receive the same training as their full-time counterparts, but are unpaid volunteers who have jobs outside of the police force. “Right now, we’re out here letting the citizens in the community and business owners know that we are here,” Officer Sammy Hsu said. Hsu works works in legal information technology for a law firm, but he puts a badge one day a week and...
Inglewood, CA
CBS LA

Northern California Man Reported Missing In Inglewood Found

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – A 38-year-old Northern California man with an undisclosed mental health disorder, who was last seen at a concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, has been located, authorities said Saturday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department did not disclose where or when Miguel Jose Stanko, of Roseville, was found. Stanko had last been seen at about 5 p.m. Sunday, according to Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
Los Angeles, CA
CBS LA

Firefighters Battle Stubborn Blaze At Panorama City Commercial Building

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Firefighters continue to battle a major emergency fire at a commercial building in Panorama City. (credit: CBS) Flames were reported just after midnight at 14621 W. Titus St. in Panorama City. At the height of the blaze, 105 firefighters were on hand, battling the flames from outside the building. Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department said the fire’s progress had been stopped at about 2:20 a.m., but the flames appeared to flare up again just after 5 a.m. No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

