Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.5.2 With Bug Fixes

By Eric Slivka
MacRumors Forums
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ 11.5.2 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences. We'll update this article if we learn more about fixes included in macOS 11.5.2. 13 hours ago at 04:32 pm. Interesting that you mention that. Expect...

www.macrumors.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macos Big Sur#Software Update#Macos Big Sur#Macs#Intel Mac#M1 Mac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
Softwaregamingideology.com

Millions will be blocked tomorrow for Word, Outlook and Powerpoint, warns Microsoft

Microsoft 365 users risk losing access to the subscription service’s hugely popular suite of apps, including Microsoft Word, Outlook, Powerpoint, and more. That’s because Microsoft no longer supports its Internet Explorer 11 or original Microsoft Edge browsers. Anyone still using these outdated apps won’t be able to access the online version of Word, Powerpoint, and others included with their subscription.
Softwareinfosecurity-magazine.com

#BHUSA: Researchers Criticize Apple Bug Bounty Program

According to a pair of researchers at the Black Hat US 2021 event, there is no shortage of ways to bypass privacy mechanisms in Apple’s macOS operating system. While Apple does have a bug bounty program to reward researchers for disclosing flaws, the time it takes to fix issues is a real concern.
Computerslifewire.com

How to Fix the Most Common macOS 11 Big Sur Issues

If you've recently updated to macOS Big Sur and you've discover some problems with it, there are numerous ways of fixing the most common issues surrounding the latest macOS. It's important to know what the problem is exactly before tackling the solutions, so here's how to fix the most common macOS 11 Big Sur issues.
Cell PhonesNeowin

Apple removes Unjected, a dating app for the unvaccinated, over anti-vax content

Apple has removed a hybrid social and dating app for the unvaccinated, Unjected, saying that it referenced the themes and concepts of the COVID-19 pandemic "inappropriately". Unjected describes itself as a platform that provides users space where they can match with other users who support "medical autonomy and free speech". The founders of the dating app are also involved in a conflict with Google regarding their Android app.
Computersvmware.com

Uselessly slow after Big Sur upgrade, no actual VMWare support options?

I upgraded my 2020 i7 Macbook Pro to Big Sur a few months ago and now VMWare Fusion 11 12 is uselessly slow. I'm talking 5-15 seconds delay per mouse click in simple, low-intensity programs like web browsers and office productivity apps. For intense programs like Solidworks (the main reason why I purchased VMWare Fusion), I'm not even trying anymore. I ran previous versions of Fusion on this and previous Macbooks in previous MacOS releases and they weren't lighting fast but they were usable. I tried running Fusion 12 with all hardware acceleration options enabled, and it was actually even slower than it was with hardware acceleration disabled. Searching through the VMWare website (which is competing with xfinity.com for the worst-designed website I've ever used) it appears that they don't offer any tech support for non-corporate customers. Is that correct? When I go to VMWare's support page, they list that my purchases have no associated support options. Which means I'm now in the market for a better virtualization solution. Can anyone recommend a way to get VMWare Fusion 12 running at usable speed in Big Sur? Or can anyone recommend a better VM?
Computerspro-tools-expert.com

Pro Tools 2021.7 Released - More Bug Fixes

Pro Tools 2021.7 was released today. Curiously released in August as 2021.7, the last digit represents the month of the year and August is the 8th month but we’ll pass over that. It’s what we would describe as a “housekeeping release” with no new features included but several bug fixes. Do any of these affect your workflow?
Computersimore.com

Safari Technology Preview 129 for macOS Big Sur is now available for download

Apple has released Safari Technology Preview 129 for download. The preview gives developers the chance to test the latest Safari without installing macOS Monterey. Apple has released Safari Technology Preview 129 to developers, giving them the chance to test the latest build of its web browser out on macOS Big Sur. This means they don't have to install macOS Monterey's betas just to test their websites and extensions with the version of Safari that will ship on all new Macs later this year.
Softwarevmware.com

Supportability of SSL VPN-Plus Mac Client in macOS 11.0 Big Sur

Hi there. Ive updated to macOS 11.0 Big Sur beta 5 and the SSL VPN-Plus Mac Client that (finally) worked on Catalina, now doesn't work anymore on BigSur. Tried reinstalling and same results. 0 Kudos. 32 Replies. Finally I was able to install SSL VPN-Plus Mac Client in macOS 11.2.1...
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

WhatsApp beta update to fix annoying scrolling bug

If you’ve been noticing that your WhatsApp Android app has been pretty buggy lately ever since an earlier update, you might get a fix soon. WhatsApp has submitted a new update on its Google Play Beta Program that will fix the bug that didn’t allow users to scroll through their chats or load earlier messages. There have been several updates lately but one of those might have brought this annoying problem to the app. There is no news yet when the update with the fix will roll out to the stable version but that should be soon.
Apple Insider

Arlo fixes bug that prevented users from adding devices to Apple HomeKit

Arlo has released an update to its iOS app that fixes a bug preventing users from adding its smart devices to the HomeKit platform. "Arlo appreciates the patience of our loyal customers, and is excited to share that an iOS app release with a remedy to the HomeKit issue is now available," the company said. — The issue was widespread, with oneArlo community forum thread containing as many as 600 responses from frustrated users.
Softwareithinkdiff.com

How to downgrade from macOS Monterey to macOS Big Sur

This guide will show you how to downgrade from macOS Monterey to macOS Big Sur, whether you are on an Intel or M1 Mac. In case you do not like the new features that macOS Monterey has, feel that macOS Big Sur was better on your Mac, or any app that you regularly use works better on the older operating system, this will help you easily downgrade your operating system.
Softwarescoringnotes.com

PDF batch utilities updated for macOS Big Sur

On the Scoring Notes podcast, David MacDonald and Philip Rothman talk about several simple but incredibly useful applications that will help you with tasks related to managing music files on the computer: batch file renaming and PDF processing utilities. Listen now:. Scoring Notes. Amazon Apple Podcasts Google Podcasts Pandora PocketCasts...
Technologymactrast.com

Apple Looks to Expand iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15 Betas Tester Bases As Public Releases Nears

Apple is contacting testers enrolled in its beta program to encourage them to install the latest public betas of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8. In an email sent to users enrolled in its Beta Software Program and spotted by 9to5Mac, Apple told users that they can “help shape Apple software by test-driving pre-release versions and letting us know what you think.”
Computersvmware.com

Re: Big Sur Bridged Wifi Download Issues

I have upgraded my Mac to BigSur update and have VMware Fusion Pro 12.1.2 and have been having issues with bridged wifi on all my VMs. Lately I have been having issues downloading large files when using any VM. I get "Network Error" using Chrome, FireFox, IE, etc. I have also tried to downloading large files via command line on some of my linux boxes and it fails to download the file.
SoftwareTidbits

Apple Ships Mysterious macOS 11.5.2 Update

Two things that aren’t mysterious: the macOS 11.5.1 Big Sur update weighs in at 2.54 GB for a 2020 27-inch iMac, and you can install it in System Preferences > Software Update. Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29...
Computersvmware.com

Re: Fusion Pro 12 on M1 Mac with Big Sur??

My old laptop died, and I just set up an M1 by restoring from a clone. So far everything except Fusion works fine. I am getting a message as follows:. "Failed to power on '/Users/MY NAME OMITTED HERE/Virtual Machines/Windows 10x64.vmwarevm/Windows 7 x64 - New.vmx. 1) Will Fusion work on an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy