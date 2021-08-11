Lawrence woman facing felony charges for allegedly abusing infant, other crimes
A Lawrence woman is facing felony charges in Douglas County District Court for allegedly abusing an infant. Brittany M. Jewell, 25, on Tuesday was formally charged with abuse of a child and aggravated assault, both felonies, stemming from a July 10 incident involving the infant. Jewell was also charged with criminal threat, a felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor, stemming from an Aug. 6 incident with two adults.www2.ljworld.com
