Lawrence, KS

Lawrence woman facing felony charges for allegedly abusing infant, other crimes

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Lawrence woman is facing felony charges in Douglas County District Court for allegedly abusing an infant. Brittany M. Jewell, 25, on Tuesday was formally charged with abuse of a child and aggravated assault, both felonies, stemming from a July 10 incident involving the infant. Jewell was also charged with criminal threat, a felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor, stemming from an Aug. 6 incident with two adults.

