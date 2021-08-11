Cancel
Napa, CA

Steve Nicks Pulls Out of BottleRock

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRock and roll hall-of-famer Stevie Nicks is pulling out as a headliner at Napa’s Bottlerock Music Festival. In a statement, Nicks called it a challenging decision to cancel all of her 2021 shows because of rising COVID cases. The three-day Bottle Rock festival is scheduled for early September, and organizers say Chris Stapleton will replace Nicks as the Friday headliner. Other headliners include Guns N Roses on Saturday, and Foo Fighters on Sunday. Attendees will have to show proof of a vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72-hours.

