NioCorp Scores Initial Success in Metallurgical Testing of Elk Creek Ore Samples to Optimize Process and Demonstrate Potential Extraction of Rare Earth Elements

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX:NB) (OTCQX:NIOBF) is pleased to announce success in the first stage of metallurgical testing that is designed to optimize the Elk Creek flowsheet and evaluate the potential integration of rare earth recovery to the Elk Creek Project ("Project").

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. (TSXV:VAU)(OTCQB:VAUCF) (the 'Company' or 'Viva') is pleased to inform investors that it has retained Kappes, Cassiday & Associates of Reno, Nevada to commence a program of metallurgical testwork. This program is designed to optimize heap leach gold recovery at Viva's Tonopah gold project in western Nevada. A series of tests designed to demonstrate gold and silver recovery by heap leaching, including crushing, bottle roll and column leach tests, will be conducted over the next three to four months. This program will provide valuable information required to support pre-feasibility/feasibility study of the project.
Process Demonstrated Potential Significant Improvements in Project Energy Efficiency. CENTENNIAL, Colo., Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX:NB) (OTCQX:NIOBF) is pleased to announce the completion of the first phase of testing of Elk Creek Project ("Project") ore samples using High-Pressure Grinding Rolls ("HPGR") technology. Testing confirmed that the ore that NioCorp expects to mine from the Project site, subject to receipt of necessary funding, can be successfully processed using HPGR technology, an energy efficient and low-emission alternative for reducing the size of the ore to enable the recovery of niobium, scandium, titanium, and potential rare earth products.
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Goldrea Resources Corp. (CSE:GOR)(FSE:GOJ)(OTC PINK:GORAF) ('Goldrea' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that independent consultants have identified a previously unknown area of copper mineralization (referred to as the Juice Box Zone) in the central part of the Company's Cannonball Property. The mineralized zone has only recently been exposed by melting snowpack and currently consists of an irregular shaped area (roughly 300 meters by 300 meters) which exhibits widespread narrow quartz - carbonate veins containing pyrite and chalcopyrite. Most of the mineralized area is still covered by snow but careful examination has identified veins in most of the scattered outcrops within the new zone.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2021) - Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PE) (OTCQB: PEMIF) ("Pure Energy" or "the Company") is pleased to report that Schlumberger has received approval from the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") for a Plan of Operations covering construction and operation of a pilot plant at Pure Energy's Clayton Valley, Nevada, lithium brine project ("Clayton Valley Project"). Schlumberger, Pure Energy's partner and operator of the Clayton Valley Project, has also received permit approval for the associated reclamation plan from the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection, Bureau of Mining Regulation and Reclamation (NDEP-BMRR).
UK-based Tirupati Graphite has agreed to acquire the entire issued share capital of Suni Resources, a Mozambican subsidiary of Battery Minerals (BAT). Suni Resources holds the Mozambique graphite assets portfolio of ASX-listed Battery Minerals. These assets include the Montepuez and Balama Central graphite projects. The latter is in the advanced...
Base PEA Case proposes average annual production of 11.7ktpa copper and 2.9Mozpa silver in concentrates over a 14-year mine life. 4-years open-pit mining at 2.75Mtpa followed by 10-years underground mining at 2.0Mtpa. Use of SART processing in early years to process oxide material, followed by conventional sulphide flotation. At Consensus...
Defense Metals (TSX-V:DEFN) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Sinosteel Equipment & Engineering, a subsidiary of Sinosteel Corporation for testwork and potential concentrator design research cooperation, and an investigation into the establishment of an on-site large-scale pilot plant at the Wicheeda Rare Earth property in British Columbia to assess the economic and technical feasibility of full-scale mine development.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Thunder Bay Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2021) - Metals Creek Resources Corp.(TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek), is pleased to announce the Company has commenced exploration activities at the Ogden Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario. The Ogden Gold Project is a 50/50 Joint Venture with Newmont Corporation ("Newmont"), with the Company serving as the operator.
SODANKYLÄ, FINLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)('FireFox' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has extended the drill-indicated gold system by an additional 650 metres along trend from the Northeast Target at its 100%-owned Mustajärvi Project in the Central Lapland Gold Belt of Finland (See Figure 1: https://bit.ly/3skzPqJ). Drill hole 21MJ004 was drilled 654 metres northeast of the previously reported bonanza-grade hole 21MJ001 (see Company news release dated June 17, 2021) and yielded 2.9 metres at 1.30 g/t gold. Drill hole 21MJ005, which was collared 580 metres from 21MJ001, returned 3.79 g/t gold over a 1 metre interval from 15m downhole, sitting atop a wider zone of weakly anomalous gold.
Sierra Metals (TSX: SMT; NYSE: SMTS) has updated the preliminary economic assessment for its Bolivar copper-silver mine to include production of a saleable iron ore concentrate. The underground mine and the mill are located in Chihuahua, Mexico. The mine and mill achieved their first full year of production in 2012....
The company will expand output at Atlas project in Queensland by 50%. Australia’s Senex Energy on August 17 announced that the final investment decision (FID) has been taken for the A$40mn ($29.3mn) expansion of natural gas production at Atlas project in Queensland by 50% to 18 PJ/year. The company said...
If you have tried to purchase a new or used car lately, you have experienced first-hand the worldwide shortage of semiconductor chips. When the pandemic hit last year, there was a sharp increase in demand for chips to power computers, phones and other consumer electronics. Chips were diverted to fulfill the demand. Now that demand for durable goods is rising, the shortage of chips is hitting the auto industry hard.
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TM) ('Trigon' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the signature of a Power Supply Agreement ('PSA') with local power distributor, CENORED (Pty) Ltd ('CENORED'). On August 13, 2021, representatives of Trigon attended a rebranding launch hosted by...
Cadence Minerals PLC - investor in mineral resources - Notes completed ore sorting test work at Yangibana rare earth joint venture in Australia, confirming that the total rare earth oxide recovery through the ore sorter is a linear function, where the lower the head grade, the higher the mass rejection.
Osisko Mining (TSX: OSK) is finding more high grades at its 100%-owned Windfall gold project in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec. The company says the results demonstrate the continuity of the mineralization, and that several zones are at least partly open, meaning there is still potential for expansion. Osisko is working on a feasibility study for Windfall, with an expected release in the first half of 2022.
PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Tempus Resources Ltd (' Tempus ' or the ' Company ') (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce assay results from the three remaining diamond drill-holes (EZ-21-01, EZ-21-02 and EZ-21-03) from the assay batch submitted to the SGS Canada Inc. lab in June, incorporating the first four holes drilled in the 2021 drilling program at Elizabeth Gold Project in Southern BC, Canada. Assays from the other hole of the batch, EZ-21-04 were reported on 10 August, including ‘bonanza' grades.
Time-to-event endpoints show an increasing popularity in phase II cancer trials. The standard statistical tool for such endpoints in one-armed trials is the one-sample log-rank test. It is widely known, that the asymptotic providing the correctness of this test does not come into effect to full extent for small sample sizes. There have already been some attempts to solve this problem. While some do not allow easy power and sample size calculations, others lack a clear theoretical motivation and require further considerations. The problem itself can partly be attributed to the dependence of the compensated counting process and its variance estimator. We provide a framework in which the variance estimator can be flexibly adopted to the present situation while maintaining its asymptotical properties. We exemplarily suggest a variance estimator which is uncorrelated to the compensated counting process. Furthermore, we provide sample size and power calculations for any approach fitting into our framework. Finally, we compare several methods via simulation studies and the hypothetical setup of a Phase II trial based on real world data.
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Freeport Resources Inc. (the " Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired all of the outstanding share capital of Carpo Resources Inc. (" Carpo"). Carpo is a privately-held company which controls Era Resources Inc., a corporation established under the laws of Cayman Islands and which itself controls an exploration license located in Papua New Guinea and which is commonly known as the "Yandera Copper Project".
MIAMI, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (TSXV: JET) (TSXV: JET.B) (OTCQB: JETMF) (the " Company" or " GlobalX") has retained Independent Trading Group Inc. (" ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV") policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSXV for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market and improving the liquidity of the Company's shares.

