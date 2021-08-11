The Kissing Booth 3 Is Now on Netflix
A beloved teenage trilogy has finally come to an end. Months after Netflix released the final installment of the To All the Boys film series, the streamer has debuted yet another trilogy-ender, this time for The Kissing Booth. On Wednesday morning, Netflix released The Kissing Booth 3 to audiences around the globe, bringing an end to the story of Elle, Noah, and Lee. No matter what happens at the conclusion of the story, and no matter who Elle chooses to stay with, tissues will likely be required.comicbook.com
