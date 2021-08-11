The Kissing Booth 3 Is Now on Netflix

Spoilers are ahead. No one likes to see something they love come to an end, which is why it’s only natural to wonder what the future has in store for Elle Evans (Joey King) now that her adolescent adventures have come to a close. The Kissing Booth 3 hit Netflix on August 11 and revealed Elle’s final decisions about college and her love life. But seeing as the end was left pretty vague, some fans are praying The Kissing Booth series isn't actually over. While there's certainly an argument for showing audiences more of Elle's adventures, you may not want to hold your breath.