TransUnion: Fraud Rose Nearly 17% Globally As Internet Use Grows
TransUnion’s latest quarterly fraud analysis shows that cyber criminals have shifted their focus from targeting financial services to gaming, travel and leisure industries. The data shows that the overall rate of suspected digital fraud attempts rose 16.5% globally in second-quarter 2021, compared with the year-ago quarter. Fraudsters increasingly use and capitalize on the COVID-19 pandemic to scam people.www.mediapost.com
