Modifying COVID-19 Prevention Measures in Correctional Facilities

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – In response to modified COVID-19 protocols from the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera issued five revised administrative orders, effective Monday, August 9, 2021, strengthening COVID-19 health measures in courthouses and judicial branch facilities. The new orders require masks to be worn by all (except children aged 2 and under), regardless of vaccination status, in state courthouses and judicial facilities located in any Maryland county, or Baltimore City, where there is a COVID-19 community transmission rating by the CDC of “substantial” or “high” on any day after August 6, 2021. Additionally, masks shall be required in state courthouses and judicial facilities for a fourteen-day stabilization period upon a return from “high” or “substantial” to “moderate” or “low” transmission levels.