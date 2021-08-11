You can buy this entire village of 19th-century houses in Maine for $5.5 million - see inside

A 19th-century village in Maine has been listed on Zillow for $5.5 million. The 55-acre town known as the "TutHill" compound includes 9 residential homes, a church, and multiple barns and garages. TutHill was originally created by local artist Kenneth Tuttle, who died in 2002. According to Anna Boucher, Tuttle's daughter-in-law and the property's listing agent, two of the buildings were transported to the compound on flatbed trucks. After the property went viral on Twitter, many users commented that TutHill's low price implied a potential haunting. Boucher said she's lived on the property for years and has never experienced any supernatural experiences. Boucher said Tuttle was in love with the architecture of antique houses, and that the village doubled as a passion project and profitable business. She lives in the main house with Tuttle's son Nathan and rents out the remaining buildings to tenants. Tuttle started his career as a house painter, then began selling antiques and started his own antique shop. "He just had this crazy idea in his head at one point in time that he wanted his own antique village," Boucher told Insider. While many social media users expressed concern over haunted spirits, Boucher said "If there were ghosts here, they would be a good kind." The property listing says the Maine village is "a true collector's dream" and has "enough room to store all your favorite things while generating rental income." TutHill is located in Gardiner, a small town in Maine located approximately 15 minutes outside of Augusta, the state's capital. Boucher said her husband Nathan decided to sell the property because "he wanted a simpler life" than running the compound allowed. The village is close to the main road, downtown area, and local schools. Gardiner is about one hour away from Maine's southern coast, where many beaches are located. According to the Zillow listing, the property also includes "two shop spaces, a nine-bay garage, seven-bay garage, an 80 x 100 office/showroom/garage with plumbing and heating, another 50 x 60 heated garage with 5 9ft. wide doors, a back storage room, and storage above." Read the original article on Business Insider
NEW YORK (AP) — R&B star R. Kelly is a predator who lured girls, boys and young women with his fame and dominated them physically, sexually and psychologically, a prosecutor said Wednesday, while a defense lawyer warned jurors they’ll have to sift through lies from accusers with agendas to find the truth.
(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday suggested for the first time that he's willing to keep US forces in Afghanistan until all American citizens who want to leave are out of the country, but stopped short of making the same commitment to the United States' Afghan partners. In an...
Top Pentagon officials said Wednesday that the U.S. military does not “have the capacity” to retrieve all Americans who have been unable to reach the U.S.-secured airfield in Kabul as the State Department continues to negotiate safe passage with the Taliban. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said 5,000 people have been...
A small Texas school district has made facial coverings part of its dress code, in a bid to get around Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order banning mask mandates. The board of the Paris Independent School District, which has about 4,000 students, said in a statement Tuesday that the governor's order does not usurp its ability to manage schools.
The announcement Wednesday by top U.S. health officials that booster shots against Covid-19 will be dispensed to all Americans beginning next month has spurred renewed criticism about existing vaccine inequities and fears that the world's poorer nations will remain unprepared for new and potentially deadlier variants of the coronavirus. As...
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to his office, who said the Republican is in good health and experiencing no symptoms. Abbott, who was vaccinated in December and has refused calls to reinstate mask mandates as the highly contagious delta variant...
WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. troops may stay in Afghanistan past an Aug. 31 deadline to evacuate Americans, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday, and the Pentagon said the U.S. military does not currently have the ability to reach people beyond the Kabul airport. "If there's American citizens left,...
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he was directing the Education Department to use its legal authority against Republican governors who are trying to block local school officials from requiring students to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Speaking at the White House, Biden said some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures into "political disputes for their own political gain" and warned that they are "setting a dangerous tone."
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has decided to ban the use of a pesticide that has been linked to developmental issues in children from use on foods. In a statement on Wednesday, the agency said that it was revoking all food tolerances for a chemical called chlorpyrifos, which has been linked to lower IQ, impaired working memory and negative effects on motor development.
Comments / 0