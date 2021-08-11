Cancel
Maine State

You can buy this entire village of 19th-century houses in Maine for $5.5 million - see inside

By Hannah Towey
Business Insider
 7 days ago

Coldwell Banker Rizzo Mattson/ Zillow

  • This antique village in Maine is listed at $5.5 million - current residents say it's not haunted.
  • The compound was built by artist Kenneth Tuttle. His son is selling it to search "a simpler life."
  • The TutHill property includes nine homes, two shops, one church, and multiple barns - see inside.
A 19th-century village in Maine has been listed on Zillow for $5.5 million. The 55-acre town known as the "TutHill" compound includes 9 residential homes, a church, and multiple barns and garages.
Zillow / Coldwell Banker Rizzo Mattson

TutHill was originally created by local artist Kenneth Tuttle, who died in 2002. According to Anna Boucher, Tuttle's daughter-in-law and the property's listing agent, two of the buildings were transported to the compound on flatbed trucks.
Zillow / Coldwell Banker Rizzo Mattson

After the property went viral on Twitter, many users commented that TutHill's low price implied a potential haunting. Boucher said she's lived on the property for years and has never experienced any supernatural experiences.
Zillow / Coldwell Banker Rizzo Mattson

Boucher said Tuttle was in love with the architecture of antique houses, and that the village doubled as a passion project and profitable business. She lives in the main house with Tuttle's son Nathan and rents out the remaining buildings to tenants.
Zillow / Coldwell Banker Rizzo Mattson

Tuttle started his career as a house painter, then began selling antiques and started his own antique shop. "He just had this crazy idea in his head at one point in time that he wanted his own antique village," Boucher told Insider.
Zillow / Coldwell Banker Rizzo Mattson

While many social media users expressed concern over haunted spirits, Boucher said "If there were ghosts here, they would be a good kind."
Zillow / Coldwell Banker Rizzo Mattson

The property listing says the Maine village is "a true collector's dream" and has "enough room to store all your favorite things while generating rental income."
Zillow / Coldwell Banker Rizzo Mattson

TutHill is located in Gardiner, a small town in Maine located approximately 15 minutes outside of Augusta, the state's capital.
Zillow / Coldwell Banker Rizzo Mattson

Boucher said her husband Nathan decided to sell the property because "he wanted a simpler life" than running the compound allowed.
Zillow / Coldwell Banker Rizzo Mattson

The village is close to the main road, downtown area, and local schools. Gardiner is about one hour away from Maine's southern coast, where many beaches are located.
Zillow / Coldwell Banker Rizzo Mattson

According to the Zillow listing, the property also includes "two shop spaces, a nine-bay garage, seven-bay garage, an 80 x 100 office/showroom/garage with plumbing and heating, another 50 x 60 heated garage with 5 9ft. wide doors, a back storage room, and storage above."
Zillow / Coldwell Banker Rizzo Mattson

Read the original article on Business Insider

