Kearney police said Jeffrey Smith was found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following an hours-long standoff. On Monday, August 16, 2021, at approximately 11 a.m. Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received information that 33-year-old Jeffrey Smith was at 1823 2nd Avenue, Apartment B in Kearney. Smith was being sought by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office in reference to the shootings of two females in Elm Creek earlier this morning and believed to be armed. Kearney Police Officers, Buffalo County Sherriff’s Deputies, and Nebraska State Patrol Troopers responded to the location and spoke with an adult female who was able to confirm Smith was inside alone.