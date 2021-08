Engineering and Permitting in Process for Two CO2 Injection Characterization Wells related to Aemetis Keyes and Riverbank Biofuels Plant Sites. CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- A new study concluded that more than 2 million metric tonnes (MT) per year of CO2 can be removed from the atmosphere and injected safely into the earth at two ethanol plant sites in California. The study was commissioned by Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company focused on below zero carbon intensity products.