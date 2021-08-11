Cancel
Fayette County, OH

Police Incidents

By Record Herald
Record-Herald
 7 days ago

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:. Domestic Violence: At 8:43 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Western Avenue in reference to a domestic dispute. Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the male and female involved. During the investigation the male and female made counterclaims of assault on the other. Both had signs of an assault and the primary aggressor could not be determined. Officers subsequently arrested Blane Hughes and Cvanna Thompson for the domestic violence.

