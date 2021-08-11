Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Shane Helms Reflects On His First Backstage Promo in WWE With Steve Austin

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a post on Twitter, Shane Helms reflected on his first backstage promo in WWE, during a segment with Stone Cold Steve Austin during the Invasion. He wrote: “Just two grown men having a discussion about the Green Lantern on Live TV in front of millions. Also, this was my first backstage promo with @WWE and it was with one of the biggest icons in the biz. Sure he was nervous, but I calmed him down. @steveaustinBSR is the man!”

411mania.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stone Cold Steve Austin
Person
Steve Austin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backstage#Combat#Shanehelmscom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Biggest Star Of All Time’ Quits Company?

Update: The identity of the star who has quit has been revealed. WrestlingInc.com’s Raj Giri has tweeted that one of WWE’s biggest stars of all time has quit the company. He tweeted, “I’m also hearing that a big name asked for their release and got it, might be public tomorrow. Once I get a second and third source on it, it will be up.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Shane McMahon Is Going To New Company

Shane McMahon has been away from WWE for quite some time now. It turns out that is because he has some other venture outside of Vince McMahon’s company. Shane O Mac is not becoming the Chairman of WWE anytime soon as that position is held by his father but he was announced as the new executive chairman for Ideanomics. He has been with the company since 2010 and was previously their Vice Chairman. Jim Cassano will now serve as the company’s Vice Chairman. Rey Mysterio Reveals The Rock WWE Return Claim.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Baron Corbin Massive WWE Paycheck Leaks

WWE star Baron Corbin seems to be having a rough patch lately. Ever since losing his King of the Ring crown to Shinsuke Nakamura, his life has seemingly slumped. In recent weeks, fans have seen his cars be repossessed, his appearance has become more slovenly, and, last night, we learnt that he had his identity was stolen by the person who set up his FundMe account. AJ Styles Offered Huge AEW Match.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fired Diva Is Signing With AEW

The former WWE star Ruby Riott(Ruby Soho) could be the latest addition to the AEW roster. AEW’s women’s division seems to get bolstered with Ruby’s addition. Fightful Select reported that there are plans on the table for Ruby Soho to join Tony Khan’s company as per the talent and industry insiders.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Sting comments on Ric Flair's release

Almost under the radar, yesterday the news spread like wildfire of the release requested and obtained by the WWE of Ric Flair, legendary former athlete of WWE, WCW, TNA, NWA and so on and so forth, who in the course of his career he has also entered the McMahon Hall of Fame twice, as one of the sacred monsters of the contemporary history of wrestling.
WWEPWMania

What Was Said Backstage Between Matt Riddle and Bill Goldberg At A Recent WWE RAW

There have been reports in recent years regarding backstage heat between Bill Goldberg and Matt Riddle. During an interview with Sony Sports India, Riddle talked about his backstage interaction with Goldberg during a recent episode of WWE RAW:. “Bill Goldberg is extremely entertaining, I can’t take anything away from that...
WWEstillrealtous.com

Former Champion Reportedly Backstage At WWE SmackDown This Week

Over the years fans have seen a lot of Superstars come and go, but you never know when a familiar face might show up at a WWE event. According to PWInsider former WWE Superstar Curtis Axel was backstage at the SmackDown tapings in Minneapolis on Friday night. Curtis Axel is...
WWEBleacher Report

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Adam Cole, Ruby Soho and More

A tumultuous 2021 for WWE's front office continued this week with the release of Bray Wyatt and the revelation that Adam Cole is working without a contract. Those two topics headline a collection of wrestling rumors and innuendo that also features the latest on former SmackDown women's star Ruby Riott, who changed her last name (now Soho) and is about to change her place of employment, if the reports prove accurate.
WWEringsidenews.com

Matt Riddle Had Interesting Interaction With Goldberg Backstage At WWE RAW

Matt Riddle and Bill Goldberg do not have the best of relationships in professional wrestling. On several occasions, the two WWE Superstars have shown their dislike for each other. It seems that might have changed a big in recent memory. Back in 2019, Riddle criticized Goldberg for being an unsafe...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Kurt Angle Says Brock Lesnar Threw Paul Wight Around In A Real Wrestling Match

No one dared test Kurt Angle in an actual wrestling match. Speaking with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, the Olympic gold medalist revealed that Brock Lesnar was the only other wrestler to test their amateur abilities against him. Angle says the person that instigated the whole event was the Brooklyn Brawler and that Brock initially declined because he was wearing sandals.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Steve Austin WWE Show Drug Offer Leaks

WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin’s feud with The Rock has gone down in history as one of the most iconic feuds in all of professional wrestling. Their feud ended at WrestleMania 19 in 2003, which was Steve Austin’s final match as an in-ring competitor. It was the third match at WrestleMania in their feud. Steve Austin and The Rock Smackdown return also leaked recently.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Steve Austin Drops Bray Wyatt Bombshell

Tonight’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw has been one for the ages so far with RK-Bro apparently breaking up for good and Lilly getting the best of Doudrop and Eva Marie. During the show, a promo was aired that discussed the ever-popular, recently-released, WWE star Bray Wyatt as the promo featured WWE legends Mick Foley and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin talking about how how awesome the Fiend character is. This Steve Austin WWE Show drug offer recently leaked.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Brother Leaks Sad Health News

Bo Dallas, who is the brother of former WWE star Bray Wyatt, had revealed that he is unaware of exactly when he suffered the neck injury and said that he had worked with WWE with a broken neck. Along with the likes of Samoa Joe, Mickie James, Cassie Lee, and Jessica McKay, Bo Dallas was released from WWE in April following WrestleMania 37.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Champion ‘Pulled’ From SummerSlam Card

WWE have not been shy lately as it pertains to either firing stars or putting stars on a forced hiatus. On top of all of that, WWE have now started pulling stars from their originally scheduled matches and switching them around at the huge upcoming pay-per-view, SummerSlam. While WWE is certainly losing big names, one would think that they would keep top stars happy, but this isn’t the case for one star that we are all fond of….CM Punk & Michael Jordan Huge AEW Rumor Leaks.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Rehires Two Fired WWE Stars

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has reportedly brought back Molly Holly and Shawn Daivari as the full time backstage producers. It turns out he decided to fill up the backstage with talented veterans in producer roles. They have officially added two more on a full-time basis. The former WWE star Molly Holly had already started learning about the backstage duties after her WWE Hall of Fame induction, and she has worked backstage for both brands in recent memory.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Diva Pregnant With Top Star’s Baby

Candice LeRae is pregnant with Johnny Gargano’s baby! See the photo below. As many of our readers are well aware of, WWE basically gave away stars so that AEW could take them. Heck, even Vince McMahon stated that maybe WWE could help out AEW by cutting their roster down a ton. As it seems, AEW are doing very well with their roster that hosts many former WWE stars and will continue to host such as 90-day clauses start to dwindle down. Now, just who could be the next one from WWE that will make a huge statement in AEW with a title match? Roman Reigns Tells Top WWE Star To Retire.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Jon Moxley Leaks Reunion With Former Partner

Former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Jon Moxley is without a shadow of a doubt, one of the most popular pro wrestlers in the world right now. He is also a former AEW World Champion and is the current IWGP United States Champion. Mark Henry had leaked a Vince McMahon AEW phone call.

Comments / 0

Community Policy