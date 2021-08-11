Shane Helms Reflects On His First Backstage Promo in WWE With Steve Austin

Shane McMahon has been away from WWE for quite some time now. It turns out that is because he has some other venture outside of Vince McMahon’s company. Shane O Mac is not becoming the Chairman of WWE anytime soon as that position is held by his father but he was announced as the new executive chairman for Ideanomics. He has been with the company since 2010 and was previously their Vice Chairman. Jim Cassano will now serve as the company’s Vice Chairman. Rey Mysterio Reveals The Rock WWE Return Claim.