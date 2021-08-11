Ayisha Jaffer and Emily Young
Nashville Public Radio adult alternative WNXP (91.1) names Ayisha Jaffer APD and elevates Emily Young to Coordinator of its Sonic Cathedral live performance space. Jaffer comes to the station after positions at management firms Salko Management and Punkdafunk. She also worked at Tuned In Broadcasting crosstown adult alternative adult alternative “Lightning 100” WRLT and Milwaukee Board of School Directors adult alternative “88Nine radio Milwaukee” WYMS.www.insideradio.com
