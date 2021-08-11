Ayisha Jaffer and Emily Young

Emily Adkisson just finished her third year as an assistant principal at Watertown High School. “I love that I have a story and a memory with every student that walks across the stage at graduation. I enjoy getting to walk into various classrooms daily and see the magic of learning take place for a student and teacher. I also love seeing the progress that results when a teacher or staff member goes the extra mile to intervene on behalf of students, especially at-risk students,” Adkisson explained. “Knowing that my words and actions can influence the lives of students either negatively or positively both humbles and excites me.”