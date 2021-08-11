Cancel
Ayisha Jaffer and Emily Young

insideradio.com
 7 days ago

Nashville Public Radio adult alternative WNXP (91.1) names Ayisha Jaffer APD and elevates Emily Young to Coordinator of its Sonic Cathedral live performance space. Jaffer comes to the station after positions at management firms Salko Management and Punkdafunk. She also worked at Tuned In Broadcasting crosstown adult alternative adult alternative “Lightning 100” WRLT and Milwaukee Board of School Directors adult alternative “88Nine radio Milwaukee” WYMS.

www.insideradio.com

EntertainmentBiz Times

Becca Young

Creative welcomes Becca Young as Writer and Marketing Coordinator. Becca will be responsible for developing digital marketing strategy and enriching brand identity through storytelling. Becca holds a MS in Marketing and BA in Art from UW-Milwaukee.
Mason County, WVPoint Pleasant Register

The young royals

POINT PLEASANT — Livestock shows, the pretty baby contest, the Lip Sync Battle and the Beatles tribute band Beatlemania Magic, are all on today’s Mason County Fair schedule. Earlier this week, the fair’s youngest royals were chosen and included the 2021 Little Miss Mason County Sara Stone and 2021 Little...
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

Chris Young:

It’s July 5, and visitors and locals alike are still basking in the glow of a Nashville Independence Day—one that saw the biggest fireworks show and the largest crowd in the city’s history, a welcome sight on the tail end of a global pandemic that kept mass gatherings, including concerts, at bay. The day following the massive patriotic celebration might feel a little quieter, but Lower Broadway soon begins to heat up just like the unforgiving afternoon sun.
Indiana Statereadthereporter.com

Happy 40th, Emily!

Oh, my dear daughter Emily, how can you be turning 40 this week when my mind still thinks I am 40? I don’t listen to what my body thinks. My body thinks I am 65. This week, we celebrate from a distance, yet my heart is so near to yours.
Sandpoint, IDSandpoint Reader

Emily Articulated

As we’re all far too familiar with right now, living in a place that is susceptible to extreme weather and environmental patterns is humbling. Multiple times a year, we’re reminded that we are not as in control of our surroundings as we’d like and, when it comes to nature, we reap what we sow.
Entertainmentinsideradio.com

Jeremy Robinson

Market veteran Jeremy Robinson takes on nights at LKCM Radio Group country “92.1 Hank FM” KTFW Dallas. Robinson left iHeartMedia AC “Star 102.1” KDGE in May to focus on JPRMultimedia, which partners with KTFW to fill the daypart. “Jeremy is a proven major market personality, and we couldn’t be more...
Entertainmentinsideradio.com

Phil Cianciola

Wisconsin radio veteran Phil Cianciola is named morning host at Cumulus Media talk WOSH Appleton-Oshkosh (1490), effective Aug. 23. Cianciola spent several years in the market at Woodward Communications news/talk WHBY (1150) and had a long run co-hosting afternoons at Good Karma Brands news/talk WTMJ Milwaukee (620). “We are thrilled...
Danville, VAwfxrtv.com

Local family wins big on television’s Family Feud

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A local family from Danville raked in some fast money on television’s Family Feud. But if there is anything the Scott family knows, it’s being fast. The team was made up of the grandchildren of Hall of Fame driver Wendell Scott, the only African-American to win a race in NASCAR’s top division.
Holdrege, NEImperial Republican

Wedding: Emily Spady and Michael DeJonge

Emily Marie Spady and Michael Adam DeJonge were united in marriage on April 24, 2021 at an afternoon ceremony at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Holdrege with Pastor Kenton Birtell officiating. The bride, escorted down the aisle by her father, wore a fitted strapless ivory gown featuring an embroidered lace...
Watertown, TNwilsonpost.com

Woman of Wilson: Emily Adkisson

Emily Adkisson just finished her third year as an assistant principal at Watertown High School. “I love that I have a story and a memory with every student that walks across the stage at graduation. I enjoy getting to walk into various classrooms daily and see the magic of learning take place for a student and teacher. I also love seeing the progress that results when a teacher or staff member goes the extra mile to intervene on behalf of students, especially at-risk students,” Adkisson explained. “Knowing that my words and actions can influence the lives of students either negatively or positively both humbles and excites me.”
Public Healthinsideradio.com

WWTN Host Phil Valentine Now In ‘Grave Condition” With COVID-19.

The condition of Phil Valentine, afternoon host at Cumulus Media “Super Talk 99.7” WWTN Nashville, has worsened. Valentine, who has been hospitalized with COVID-19 since late July, is now in “grave condition.”. “Update from Phil’s family: Phil remains in grave condition. Please continue to pray,” Dan Mandis, 12-3pm host at...
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

TRIBUTE TO ‘KING’

LAURINBURG — Elvis Presley “left the building” 44 years ago, but his legacy continues to be kept alive by those who have taken on his persona and mimicked his entertaining style. One such man calls Laurinburg home. The so-called “King of Rock and Roll” Elvis Presley was an American singer...
Delaware County, NYthe-reporter.net

Emily Ann Roberts To Perform On Grandstand Thursday Night

The country music concert at the Delaware County Fair this year will star Emily Ann Roberts a young girl from Knoxville, Tenn. If her name sounds familiar, you might be a fan of “The …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
Portland, ORKATU.com

The Queen of Macramé Emily Katz!

The Queen of Macramé lives right here in Portland... and thanks to her, the fiber art is here to stay! Artist and chief creative officer Emily Katz, author of "Modern Macramé", joined us from her studio to share how to incorporate more macramé into our lives. For free tutorials and more information about Emily's art, click here. For more inspiration from Emily, follow her on Instagram.
Entertainmentinsideradio.com

Sean Cash and Joe Britton

Sean Cash and Joe Britton have been added to mornings at Midwest Communications AC “Mix 92.9” WJXA Nashville. The two join Ricki Smith in mornings and replace Brandon O’Brien, who is exiting the industry. Cash was most recently in mornings at Beasley Media Group country “Kicks 99” WKXC Augusta, GA,...
Orange County, NCchapelboro.com

Woman Crush Wednesday: Emily Ragland

This week, join 97.9 The Hill’s Ali Evans for a conversation with Emily Ragland, Founder of CommuniTEAM, LLC. Ragland founded CommuniTEAM based on the belief that all children deserve an opportunity to develop in a healthy environment. CommuniTEAM facilitates professionals and families, ensuring school aged youth with unique needs are set up for success.
Los Angeles, CAinsideradio.com

Jeff Kelly

Jeff Kelly, the West Coast Commercial Production Director for Benztown, died Friday night in Los Angeles, CA, at the age of 50. Cause of death was not revealed. Jeff joined Benztown in January and had just recently moved to L.A. to work with the Benztown team in the company's Glendale, CA, studios.
Morgantown, WVinsideradio.com

Jeremy “Maynard” Menard

Jeremy “Maynard” Menard joins AJG Radio Corp. rock WCLG Morgantown, WV (100.1) as morning host. Menard, who has worked in the past at WXSR Tallahassee, WCPR Biloxi and WFYI Jacksonville, succeeds GM Rob Henline who comes off air. “I am happy, lucky, grateful, and honored to be a part of...
Fayetteville, ARArkansas Online

Maker Space: Multimedia artist Emily Smith

Emily Smith is a Northwest Arkansas artist who takes found and discarded objects many might see as trash and turns them into something beautiful. She started her art journey at the popular resale shop Cheap Thrills in Fayetteville, where she worked in visual merchandising. Smith is a frequent collaborator with the Idle Class magazine, where she serves as a stylist, and her art has been seen in many locations around Northwest Arkansas, including the Arts Center of the Ozarks, Tourmaline Urban Lofts in Bentonville and the Walker Stone House in downtown Fayetteville. Smith answered five questions about her work for What's Up!

