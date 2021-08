Fans have been given their first glimpse of Beanie Feldstein‘s Monica Lewinsky in the first teaser trailer for Impeachment: American Crime Story. Ryan Murphy’s true-crime anthology series is set to dive into one of the biggest political scandals in U.S. history — former president Bill Clinton’s affair with 22-year-old White House intern Lewinsky. The series will tell the story from the perspective of the women at the center of the drama: Lewinsky and civil servants Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford).